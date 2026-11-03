Match details Uttarakhand vs Bihar List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 24.12.2026

List a

UTT
UTT
BIH
BIH

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersAyachi Agnivesh, Barswal Pankaj, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Garg Arya, Harsh Nikhil, Kumar Singh Naveen, Madhwal Akash, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Nailwal Deepesh, Paliwal Harshit, Rana Harsh, Rawat Sanskar, Rawat Saurabh, Singh Kamal Umesh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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Bihar Squad

PlayersKanaujia Badal Manoj, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Hashim Shabir, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Kumar Singh Honey Hansnath, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Rajnish Kumar, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Suryavanshi Vaibhav, Tiwari Himanshu
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