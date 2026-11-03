Match details Uttarakhand vs Madhya Pradesh List a Vijay Hazare Trophy 29.12.2026

List a

UTT
UTT
MAP
MAP

Match Info

Match:Vijay Hazare Trophy 26/27
Date:Monday, December 14, 2026 - Friday, January 08, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, December 29, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Uttarakhand Squad

PlayersAyachi Agnivesh, Barswal Pankaj, Chandela Kunal, Chaudhary Yuvraj, Dangwal Shashwat Keshav, Garg Arya, Harsh Nikhil, Kumar Singh Naveen, Madhwal Akash, Mahajan Aarav, Mishra Mayank, Nagarkoti Jagmohan, Nailwal Deepesh, Paliwal Harshit, Rana Harsh, Rawat Sanskar, Rawat Saurabh, Singh Kamal Umesh, Suchith Jagadeesha, Sudha Avneesh, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra
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Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersBatham Rahul, Chouhan Rishabh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Kumar Shivang, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Sharma Shubham, Singh Harpreet, Singh Tripuresh, Tada Ritik, Tiwari Madhav, Yadav Mangesh
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Venue Guide

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