Match details Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League 06.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, January 06, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Adelaide Strikers Squad
|Players
|Ali Hasan, Boyce Cameron, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Kelly Thomas, Nielsen Harry, Overton Jamie, Pope Lloyd, Ross Alex, Sangha Jason, Short Matt, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Wood Luke
|Bench
|no information yet
Melbourne Renegades Squad
|Players
|Archer Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Adelaide Oval
|City
|Adelaide
|Capacity
|53584
|Ends
|City End
|Hosts to
|Cathedral End
Match has not started yet