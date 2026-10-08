Match details Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League 06.01.2027

T20

Adelaide

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MRE
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Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, January 06, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Adelaide Strikers Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Boyce Cameron, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Kelly Thomas, Nielsen Harry, Overton Jamie, Pope Lloyd, Ross Alex, Sangha Jason, Short Matt, Thornton Henry, Wadia Jerssis, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersArcher Michael, Behrendorff Jason, Brown Josh, Dixon Harry, Doggett Brendan, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Jewell Caleb Paul, Khan Hassan, Lyon Nathan, O'Neill Fergus, Rizwan Mohammad, Rogers Tom, Seifert Tim, Spoors Matthew, Sutherland Will, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumAdelaide Oval
CityAdelaide
Capacity53584
EndsCity End
Hosts toCathedral End

Match has not started yet