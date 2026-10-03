Match details Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League 01.01.2027

T20

Brisbane

BRH
BRH
HHU
HHU

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, January 01, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Brisbane Heat Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Hobart Hurricanes Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumThe Gabba
CityBrisbane
Capacity42000
EndsStanley Street End
Hosts toVulture Street End

Match has not started yet