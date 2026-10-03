Match details Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Big Bash League 01.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 12, 2026 - Tuesday, January 26, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, January 01, 2027 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Brisbane Heat Squad
|Players
|Afridi Shaheen, Alsop Tom, Bartlett Xavier, Bryant Max, Dooley Patrick, Haskett Liam, Hearne Lachlan, Johnson Spencer, Khawaja Usman, Kuhnemann Matthew, McSweeney Nathan, Munro Colin, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Vidler Callum, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Hobart Hurricanes Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Rehan, Carlisle Iain, Chaudhary Nikhil, Ellis Nathan, Hossain Rishad, Jordan Chris, McDermott Ben, Meredith Riley, Owen Mitchell J, Wade Matthew, Weatherald Jake, Webster Beau, Wright Mac
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|The Gabba
|City
|Brisbane
|Capacity
|42000
|Ends
|Stanley Street End
|Hosts to
|Vulture Street End
Match has not started yet