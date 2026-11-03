Match details Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 07.01.2027

T20

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
AUC
AUC

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 07, 2027 03:20 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Volts Squad

PlayersBacon Matthew Boyce, Chu Max, Clarke Mason, Cumming Jacob Mark, Cumming Zac, Duffy Jacob, Georgeson Luke, Gibson Jacob Michael, Hazeldine Andrew Thomas Edward, Johnson Llewellyn Cullen, Lockrose Ben, McKay Jarrod, Parkes Thorn Kiwa, Phillips Glenn, Sixton Harry, Todd Jamal
Benchno information yet

Auckland Aces Squad

PlayersAshok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumUniversity of Otago Oval
CityDunedin
Capacity4500
EndsSouthern End
Hosts toNorthern End

Match has not started yet