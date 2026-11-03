Match details Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 07.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, January 07, 2027 03:20 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Otago Volts Squad
Auckland Aces Squad
|Players
|Ashok Adithya, Fletcher Cam, Gulati Rohit, Guptill Martin, Harrison Ryan, Jacobs Bevon, Johal Harjot, Jones A, Keene Simon, Olliver Angus, Phillips Dale, Singh Samrath, Solia Sean, Stackpole Lachlan, Watson Luke Douglas
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|University of Otago Oval
|City
|Dunedin
|Capacity
|4500
|Ends
|Southern End
|Hosts to
|Northern End
Match has not started yet