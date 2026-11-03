Squads Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 07.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bacon Matthew Boyce
bowler
Ashok Adithya
bowler
Chu Max
wicket keeper
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Clarke Mason
bowler
Gulati Rohit
no information yet
Cumming Jacob Mark
all rounder
Guptill Martin
batsman
Cumming Zac
all rounder
Harrison Ryan
all rounder
Duffy Jacob
bowler
Jacobs Bevon
no information yet
Georgeson Luke
all rounder
Johal Harjot
no information yet
Gibson Jacob Michael
bowler
Jones A
no information yet
Keene Simon
batsman
Johnson Llewellyn Cullen
batsman
Olliver Angus
no information yet
Lockrose Ben
bowler
Phillips Dale
batsman
McKay Jarrod
bowler
Singh Samrath
no information yet
Parkes Thorn Kiwa
batsman
Solia Sean
all rounder
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Stackpole Lachlan
no information yet
Sixton Harry
no information yet
Watson Luke Douglas
no information yet
Todd Jamal
all rounder
Match has not started yet