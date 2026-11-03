Squads Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces T20 Super Smash 07.01.2027

T20

Dunedin

OVO
OVO
AUC
AUC

Playing

OVO
OVO
AUC
AUC
First TeamSecond Team
Chu Max

wicket keeper

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Gulati Rohit

no information yet

Cumming Zac

all rounder

Harrison Ryan

all rounder

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Georgeson Luke

all rounder

Johal Harjot

no information yet

Jones A

no information yet

Olliver Angus

no information yet

Singh Samrath

no information yet

Solia Sean

all rounder

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Stackpole Lachlan

no information yet

Sixton Harry

no information yet

Watson Luke Douglas

no information yet

Todd Jamal

all rounder

Bench

OVO
OVO
AUC
AUC

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet