Match details Gujarat vs Goa T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

GUJ
GUJ
GOA
GOA

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gujarat Squad

PlayersBishnoi Ravi, Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh, Chawla Piyush, Desai Aarya, Gaja Chintan, Gandhi Chirag, Jaiswal Vishal, Kumar Umang Rohit, Nagwaswalla Arzan, Panchal Priyank Kirit, Patel Axar, Patel Hardik, Patel Hemang, Patel Kshitij, Patel Ripal, Patel Shen Nareshbhai, Patel Urvil
Benchno information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Arunkumar Garg Lakshay, Bakhale Kashyap, Gadekar Ishaan Prasad, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Sawkar Tunish, Siddharth KV, Singh Vikash Kanwar, Tari Shubham, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tripathi Rahul, Wagha Misal Darshan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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