Match details Saurashtra vs Bihar T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

SAU
SAU
BIH
BIH

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersBhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Patel Kushang Dineshbhai, Unadkat Jaydev
Benchno information yet

Bihar Squad

PlayersJoshi Gaurav, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Nawaz, Kumar Babul, Kumar Sachin, Nigrodh Sharman, Parmar Anujit, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Harsh Mukesh, Raj Malay Mritunjay, Saket Abhijeet, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Ankit Indrasan, Singh Harsh, Singh Paramjit, Singh Piyush, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Singh Sachin Kumar, Yadav Amod Kamal, Yadav Krishna
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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