Match details Saurashtra vs Haryana T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 16.11.2026

T20

SAU
SAU
HAR
HAR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, November 16, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersBhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Patel Kushang Dineshbhai, Unadkat Jaydev
Benchno information yet

Haryana Squad

PlayersBana Dinesh Mahabir, Chahal Yuzvendra, Kamboj Anshul, Kumar Aman, Kumar Ankit, Kumar Sumit, Mishra Amit, Rana Himanshu, Rohilla Sarvesh, Shandilya Mayank, Sharma Mohit, Sharma Rohit, Sharma Yashu, Sindhu Nishant, Tewatia Rahul
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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