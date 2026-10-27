Match details Tripura vs Assam T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, November 26, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tripura Squad
|Players
|Ali Amit, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Majumder Sanjay, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Chiranjit, Paul Sankar, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez
|Bench
|no information yet
Assam Squad
|Players
|Choudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Das Pallavkumar, Das Rishav, Dey Saurav, Dutta Mrinmoy, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lachit Sunil Girik, Parag Riyan, Roy Bishal, Roy Erik Carfew, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sarma Kunal, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet