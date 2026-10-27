Match details Tripura vs Assam T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

TRI
TRI
ASM
ASM

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tripura Squad

PlayersAli Amit, Das Bikramkumar, Debnath Bikramjit, Dey Rajat, Majumder Sanjay, Murasingh Manisankar, Paul Chiranjit, Paul Sankar, Saha Viki, Sarkar Abhijit, Sarkar Ajay, Sinha Arkaprabha, Sultan Pravez
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Assam Squad

PlayersChoudhury Avinav, Das Denish Paramananda, Das Pallavkumar, Das Rishav, Dey Saurav, Dutta Mrinmoy, Ghadigaonkar Sumit, Hussain Mukhtar, Lachit Sunil Girik, Parag Riyan, Roy Bishal, Roy Erik Carfew, Roy Sibsankar, Saikia Pradyuman, Sarma Kunal, Sengupta Akash, Singh Rahul
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Venue Guide

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