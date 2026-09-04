Match details Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 04.09.2026

T20

MEE
MEE
NOI
NOI

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 04, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Meerut Mavericks Squad

PlayersAhmed Uvaish, Alam Jamshed, Chaturvedi Rajeev, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Chikara Swastik, Doyla Yogendra, Jain Parth, Joshi Divyansh, Kaushik Madhav, Rajpal Rohit, Sain Akshay, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Rinku, Twari Abhinav, Tyagi Kartik, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Yuvraj
Benchno information yet

Noida Super Kings Squad

PlayersAlam Mirza Danish, Bharadwaj Arjun, Dwivedi Rohit, Javed Muhammad, Kishan j, Pawadia Tarun, Prashar Chaitanya, Pratap Nilotpalendu, Raghuvanshi Shantanu, Rana Nitish, Shuaib Mohd, Solanki Manish, Tyagi Kunal
Benchno information yet

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