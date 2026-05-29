Squads Sierra Leone vs Ivory Coast T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 29.05.2026

T20i

SIE
SIE

54

IVO
IVO

53

Playing

SIE
SIE
IVO
IVO
First TeamSecond Team
Jalloh Yegbeh

no information yet

Issouf Ouattara

no information yet

Dje Claude

no information yet

Nagnama Kone

no information yet

Mohamed Ouattara

no information yet

Kouakou Wilfried

no information yet

Bangura John

wicket keeper

Issiaka Dosso

no information yet

Mimi Alex

no information yet

Lassayo John

no information yet

Aziz Kone

no information yet

Turay Mohamed

no information yet

Djakaridja Ouattara

no information yet

Coker Ramond

no information yet

Hermann Kouassi

no information yet

Conteh Samuel

all rounder

Roland Gouegouri

no information yet

Bench

SIE
SIE
IVO
IVO
First TeamSecond Team
Dimitri Pamba

no information yet

Kamara Abu

batsman

Ibrahim Maiga

no information yet

Roger Assouan

no information yet