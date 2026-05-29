Squads Sierra Leone vs Ivory Coast T20i T20 World Cup, Sub Regional Africa, Qualifier A 29.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jalloh Yegbeh
no information yet
Issouf Ouattara
no information yet
Turay Alusine
batsman
Dje Claude
no information yet
Turay Eric Musa
bowler
Nagnama Kone
no information yet
Gbla Abass
bowler
Mohamed Ouattara
no information yet
Sesay George
bowler
Kouakou Wilfried
no information yet
Bangura John
wicket keeper
Issiaka Dosso
no information yet
Lamin Lansana
batsman
Mimi Alex
no information yet
Lassayo John
no information yet
Aziz Kone
no information yet
Turay Mohamed
no information yet
Djakaridja Ouattara
no information yet
Coker Ramond
no information yet
Hermann Kouassi
no information yet
Conteh Samuel
all rounder
Roland Gouegouri
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bah Chernoh
bowler
Dimitri Pamba
no information yet
Kamara Abu
batsman
Ibrahim Maiga
no information yet
Williams Solomon
bowler
Roger Assouan
no information yet