International career

Anwar Ali, born on November 25, 1987, is a Pakistani cricketer who has played for his country in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals (T20Is). He first gained attention when he was part of the 2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup-winning team. In the final match against India, Anwar Ali earned the Man of the Match award for his outstanding performance.

2006: Anwar Ali played a key role in Pakistan’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup win. In the final against India, he took five wickets, including those of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. His 5 for 35 performance earned him the Man of the Match award.

2008: Anwar Ali debuted for Pakistan in T20 cricket on October 12, against Zimbabwe. He bowled 2 overs and conceded 19 runs without taking a wicket. In the following matches against Zimbabwe, he took 2 wickets in each game. Pakistan won the series 2–0.

2013: Anwar Ali was called up for his first ODI after performing well in domestic cricket and the Zimbabwe series. He scored 43 not out and took 2 wickets for 26 runs in 6 overs in an ODI against South Africa. His partnership with Bilawal Bhatti helped Pakistan win the match.

2015: In the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Anwar Ali played a crucial role in a dramatic win. Pakistan, chasing 173 runs, was at 40 for 5. Anwar Ali came to the crease and scored 46 not out off 17 balls, including 3 fours and 4 sixes. Pakistan won by 1 wicket. He was named Man of the Match, and Pakistan won the series 2–0.

Leagues Participation

Anwar Ali has played in the Pakistan Super League. He has also competed in the Lanka Premier League and the Bangladesh Premier League.

Indian Premier League

Anwar Ali has played in the Pakistan Super League for several teams. His performances in the league have helped establish him as a key player. Ali has represented Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, and Karachi Kings, showing his skills with both bat and ball.

Year Team Notes 2016–2021 Quetta Gladiators Played 32 matches, scoring 191 runs and taking 23 wickets. Replaced Umar Akmal in 2020 after his suspension. 2022 Multan Sultans Took 3 wickets for 33 runs against Islamabad United in 2023, helping defend 206 runs. 2023/2024 Karachi Kings Played matches in 2024, with performances: 14 against Zalmi, 1/36 against Qalandars, and 25 against Gladiators.

Lanka Premier League Participation

Anwar Ali has played in the Lanka Premier League for several teams, showing strong skills in crucial match moments, especially during the powerplay and death overs.

Year Team Notes 2020/21 Dambulla Viiking Ali took 8 wickets in 6 matches and led the team in wickets. 2021/22-2022/23 Galle Gladiators Ali played for the Gladiators and contributed in important match situations.

Bangladesh Premier League

Anwar Ali played for Rangpur Riders in the 2016 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Year Team Notes 2016 Rangpur Riders Ali joined the team for the rest of the season and played 6 matches.

In 2016, Anwar Ali joined Rangpur Riders for the remaining BPL season. He played 6 matches. On November 25, 2016, Rangpur Riders lost to Rajshahi Kings by 12 runs in the 25th match of the tournament.

Domestic career

Anwar Ali was born in Khwazakhela and moved to Karachi when he was young. He worked as a factory laborer, ironing socks, before becoming a professional cricketer. He played for Colne Cricket Club in Lancashire, England, in the Lancashire League. In 2012, he joined North Down Cricket Club in Northern Ireland.

In April 2018, he was selected for Balochistan’s squad in the Pakistan Cup. In March 2019, he joined Punjab's squad for the same tournament. He was also chosen to play for Rotterdam Rhinos in the 2019 Euro T20 Slam, but the tournament was cancelled. Later, in September 2019, he played for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. In November 2021, Anwar Ali joined Galle Gladiators for the Lanka Premier League.

Other Leagues

Anwar Ali has played in several global and regional leagues. In July 2019, he was chosen to play for Rotterdam Rhinos in the Euro T20 Slam. However, the tournament was canceled the following month.

In 2019, he also disagreed with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) policy that prevented players from joining global leagues. Anwar was supposed to play for Deccan Gladiators in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, but the PCB canceled his participation by revoking his certificate.

Records and achievements

Anwar Ali has achieved several milestones in his cricket career. Here are some of his key records and accomplishments:

ODI: Played 21 matches, scored a highest of 43 runs, no half-centuries or centuries, strike rate 82.

T10: Played 15 matches, highest score of 42 runs, no half-centuries or centuries, strike rate 220.

T10: Played 15 matches, highest score of 42 runs, no half-centuries or centuries, strike rate 220. Bowling: ODI: 0.8 wickets per match. T20: 0.6 wickets per match. T10: 0.1 wickets per match.

2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Best Player of the Match in the final. Ali took 5 wickets for 35 runs and helped Pakistan defeat India to win the trophy.

T20 (August 2015): Best Player of the Match for scoring 46 runs off 17 balls, contributing to Pakistan's win over Sri Lanka.

ODI (November 2014): Best Player of the Match after scoring 43 runs and taking 2 wickets against South Africa.

ODI Debut: 9th Pakistani cricketer to win the Best Player of the Match award in his ODI debut.

Personal life

Anwar Ali, a well-known cricketer from Pakistan, has a life both on and off the field. Here is a look at his personal life, including details about his family, finances, scandals, and fan following.

Finance

Anwar Ali’s net worth is estimated at $2 million. This includes his earnings from cricket, salary, endorsements, and other income.

Family

Anwar Ali has said that none of his family members were involved in cricket. His passion for the sport started early, but his father did not let him play much. However, his younger brother, Zaffar, also became interested in cricket and grew into a versatile player.

Scandals

In 2022, Anwar Ali was involved in a dispute with his teammate, Danish Aziz, during the National T20 Cup. The fight broke out after Danish threw a bottle at Anwar during a team dinner.

In 2019, Anwar Ali publicly expressed frustration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its policy that stopped players from joining global leagues. He was set to play for the Deccan Gladiators in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, but the PCB cancelled his clearance.

In 2019, Anwar Ali, along with several other players, was suspended after accusations of violating the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Other players involved included Mohammad Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadir Ahmed, and another player from Ajman.