Match details Gloucestershire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup 31.07.2026

List a

GLO
GLO
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Akhter Zaman, Ali Anwar, Bancroft Cameron, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dent Chris, Goodman Dominic Charles, Hammond Miles, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Glenn, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Price Tom, Roelofsen Grant, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Smith Tom, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Tector Harry, van Buuren Graeme, Wells Ben
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Atkinson Gus, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Dunn Matt, Evans Laurie, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Hardie Aaron, Hunt Oliver, Jacks Will, Johnson Spencer, Jordan Chris, Karvelas Aristides, Kimber Nick, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Lloyd Timothy, Majid Yousef, Narine Sunil, Overton Jamie, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Roach Kemar, Roy Jason, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Smith Nathan, Steel Cameron, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Sudharsan Sai, Sykes Ollie, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Virdi Amar, Worrall Daniel, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet