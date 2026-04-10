Ajeet Singh Dale

Ajeet Singh Dale

bowler

Full name:Ajeet Singh Dale
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Gloucestershire

Lancashire

Welsh Fire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1653
Innings2853
Overs321.436.011.0
Balls---
Maidens4820
Runs1193190117
Wickets3764
Avg32.2431.6629.25
SR52.163616.5
Eco3.75.2710.63
BB742
4w110
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1653
Innings2621
Not outs1000
Runs191110
Balls Faced413221
Avg11.935.50
SR46.24500
Fours1800
Fifties100
Sixies100
Highest5290
Hundreds000

Ajeet Singh Dale Schedule & Results

County Championship

The Hundred

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Clark, Jordan

Clark, Jordan

Aspinwall, Tom

Aspinwall, Tom

Hammond, Miles

Hammond, Miles

Livingstone, Liam

Livingstone, Liam

Boyden, Josh

Boyden, Josh

Bracey, James

Bracey, James

Price, Tom

Price, Tom

Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

Singh, Harry

Singh, Harry