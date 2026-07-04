First Class Series New Zealand A vs Australia A Cricket Tournament Players

First Class Series New Zealand A vs Australia A Robbie O'Donnell New Zealand Solia, Sean New Zealand Ashok, Adithya New Zealand Kuggeleijn, Scott New Zealand Cooper, HR New Zealand Duffy, Jacob New Zealand Foxcroft, Dean South Africa McConchie, Cole New Zealand Fletcher, Cam New Zealand Hay, Mitchell James New Zealand O'Rourke, William New Zealand Bracewell, Doug New Zealand Patel, Ajaz New Zealand Bruce, Tom New Zealand Randell, Brett New Zealand Swepson, Mitch Australia Renshaw, Matthew Australia van Beek, Logan Netherlands Abbas, Muhammad New Zealand Peirson, Jimmy Australia Bartlett, Xavier Australia Paris, Joel Australia Philippe, Josh Australia Hardie, Aaron Australia Wyllie, Teague Australia Agar, Wes Australia Johnson, Spencer Australia McSweeney, Nathan Australia Buckingham, Jordan Australia Perry, Mitch Australia Kellaway, Campbell Australia Jewell, Caleb Paul Australia Ward, Tim Australia