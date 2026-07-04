First Class Series New Zealand A vs Australia A Cricket Tournament Players

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First Class Series New Zealand A vs Australia A

Robbie O'Donnell

New Zealand

Solia, Sean

New Zealand

Ashok, Adithya

New Zealand

Kuggeleijn, Scott

New Zealand

Cooper, HR

New Zealand

Duffy, Jacob

New Zealand

Foxcroft, Dean

South Africa

McConchie, Cole

New Zealand

Fletcher, Cam

New Zealand

Hay, Mitchell James

New Zealand

O'Rourke, William

New Zealand

Bracewell, Doug

New Zealand

Patel, Ajaz

New Zealand

Bruce, Tom

New Zealand

Randell, Brett

New Zealand

Swepson, Mitch

Australia

Renshaw, Matthew

Australia

van Beek, Logan

Netherlands

Abbas, Muhammad

New Zealand

Peirson, Jimmy

Australia

Bartlett, Xavier

Australia

Paris, Joel

Australia

Philippe, Josh

Australia

Hardie, Aaron

Australia

Wyllie, Teague

Australia

Agar, Wes

Australia

Johnson, Spencer

Australia

McSweeney, Nathan

Australia

Buckingham, Jordan

Australia

Perry, Mitch

Australia

Kellaway, Campbell

Australia

Jewell, Caleb Paul

Australia

Ward, Tim

Australia