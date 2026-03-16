Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction
MST
59%
Chance of Winning
SYT
41%
Parimatch
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 165 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.
- With 108 runs, Matthew Gilkes is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder this season.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars struggled for consistency last season but this season they have been spectacular thus far. In the group stages they have won eight wins in a row and with three wins this season, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Sixers by seven wickets.
Sydney Thunder made the playoffs last season but have struggled to make an impact this season as they started the campaign with back to back defeats. In the last game they registered their first win against Brisbane Heat. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 41%
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2025
Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season but hasn’t played much cricket in the last 12 months. In the last innings he scored two off four balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Sam Konstas struggled to make an impact last season and once again this season he has struggled for consistency. Even though he did well in the last game, we expect him to struggle and score low in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Canberra during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.
Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Harper Sam
wicket keeper
Gilkes Matthew
wicket keeper
Clarke Joe
wicket keeper
Konstas Sam
batsman
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Warner David
batsman
Rogers Thomas
bowler
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Stoinis Marcus
all rounder
Billings Sam
wicket keeper
Maxwell Glenn
all rounder
Khan Shadab
all rounder
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Curran Tom
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Sangha Tanveer
bowler
Rauf Haris
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Siddle Peter
bowler
Hadley Ryan
bowler
Team Form
Melbourne Stars Team Form
Melbourne Stars are unbeaten so far this season and have won all three games, they are currently at the top of the table.
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder lost back to back games early on this season but in the last game they beat Brisbane Heat.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
T20
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Melbourne Stars
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sydney Thunder
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter
Sam Harper had a sensational outing in the last game as he scored a century against Sydney Sixers. With 165 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
Matthew Gilkes did not have a great start to the season but he was brilliant in the last game as he scored 76 off 48 balls and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler
Haris Rauf did not have a great game in the last outing against Sydney Sixers but we expect him to bounce back as Rauf has been the standout bowler for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Chris Green did not have a great game against Hobart Hurricanes regardless we are going to back him as last season Green was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
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