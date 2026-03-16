Facts: With 165 runs, Sam Harper is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.

With 108 runs, Matthew Gilkes is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder this season.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars struggled for consistency last season but this season they have been spectacular thus far. In the group stages they have won eight wins in a row and with three wins this season, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Sixers by seven wickets.

Sydney Thunder made the playoffs last season but have struggled to make an impact this season as they started the campaign with back to back defeats. In the last game they registered their first win against Brisbane Heat. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 59%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 41%

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Tips 2025

Glenn Maxwell was sensational last season but hasn’t played much cricket in the last 12 months. In the last innings he scored two off four balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas struggled to make an impact last season and once again this season he has struggled for consistency. Even though he did well in the last game, we expect him to struggle and score low in the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Canberra during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder Player List

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars are unbeaten so far this season and have won all three games, they are currently at the top of the table.

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder lost back to back games early on this season but in the last game they beat Brisbane Heat.

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Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Sam Harper to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Sam Harper had a sensational outing in the last game as he scored a century against Sydney Sixers. With 165 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Gilkes to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

Matthew Gilkes did not have a great start to the season but he was brilliant in the last game as he scored 76 off 48 balls and remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Haris Rauf did not have a great game in the last outing against Sydney Sixers but we expect him to bounce back as Rauf has been the standout bowler for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Chris Green did not have a great game against Hobart Hurricanes regardless we are going to back him as last season Green was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.