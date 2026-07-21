Glamorgan vs Sussex England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction GLA 44 % Chance of Winning SUS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of the One-Day Cup is about to have an intense game for the fans, as it would be Glamorgan going against Sussex. This match is all set to take place on 22 July at 3:30 PM IST at The Gnoll in Neath. Glamorgan finished the last season in group stages, as they now aim to start off the new season with a win. On the other hand, Sussex made a positive finish to the last season, as the team aims to continue the same momentum in the opening game.

Who will win? Glamorgan Sussex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glamorgan has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sussex.

Asa Tribe, from Glamorgan, scored 401 runs in 7 innings at an average of 80.20.

Henry Crocombe, from Sussex, took 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 34.72.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Sussex will enter the upcoming match against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team will be relying on their player performances, which might help them to start with a win. They have players such as Tom Clark, who scored 336 runs in 8 innings at an average of 42, and Henry Crocombe, who took 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 34.72. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to turn the tables and grab a win. The team has been strong against Sussex in recent games, and also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win the game. They have players such as Asa Tribe, who scored 401 runs in 7 innings at an average of 80.20, and Zain-ul-Hassan, who took 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 34.66.

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 44%

Sussex Chances of Winning: 56%

Glamorgan vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glamorgan was not able to do well in the previous edition of the One-Day Cup. The team ended at the bottom of the Group A standings with just a win and six losses in eight games. But in the opening game against Sussex, they will be taking the home-ground advantage. Moreover, their record against Sussex has been strong, which might help them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Will Smale, who scored 242 runs in 7 innings at an average of 48.40, and Kiran Carlson, who scored 294 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42. James Harris was able to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 30.60.

On the other hand, Sussex showed mixed performances in the previous season. The team finished 5th in Group B, as they managed to secure four wins and four losses in eight games. With its better performances last season, they will aim to continue the same momentum when they go against Glamorgan in the next match. They have batsmen such as Charlie Tear, who scored 227 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.40, and Oli Carter, who scored 254 runs in 6 innings at an average of 42.33. Archie Lenham was able to take 10 wickets in 8 innings for the team at an average of 33.80.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Glamorgan vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Glamorgan and Sussex will be played at The Gnoll, which gives the home-ground advantage to Glamorgan. This venue is yet to host any ODI game. Seamers will be able to find some movement with the new ball, before the true bounce and good carry starts to allow the batsmen to score runs. Spinners will be able to find some grip in the middle overs of the game. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Glamorgan and Sussex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 59% 13° - 24° C 14 kmph

Cloudy 59% 13° - 24° C 14 kmph

Glamorgan and Sussex Player List

Team Form

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan was not able to end the previous season on a strong note. The team secured just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ned Leonard, who took 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 42.66, and Eddie Byrom, who scored 259 runs in 7 innings at an average of 37.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has shown some strong performances as the last season came to an end. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five matches, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who took 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 38.22, and Tom Haines, who scored 214 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.57.

Glamorgan vs Sussex List a The Gnoll, null Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.43 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now!

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Batters

Asa Tribe will be a key batsman for Glamorgan in the next game. In the previous season, he was able to score 401 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 80.20.

Tom Clark will be a key batsman for Sussex in the upcoming match. He was able to score 336 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 42.

Glamorgan vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Zain-ul-Hassan will be a key bowler for Glamorgan in the upcoming match. He was able to take 6 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 34.66.

Henry Crocombe will be a key bowler for Sussex in the upcoming match. He was able to take 11 wickets in 8 innings for the team at an average of 34.72.