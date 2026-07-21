Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire, England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction LEI 48 % Chance of Winning GLO 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The England Domestic One-Day Cup is having another thriller for the fans in Group A, as it will be Leicestershire going against Gloucestershire. This match will be played on 22 July at 3:30 PM IST at Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground. Leicestershire finished the last season in group stages, as they aim to start the new one with a win. On the other hand, Gloucestershire made it to the quarter finals of the previous season, as they aim for the same dominance.

Who will win? Leicestershire Gloucestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gloucestershire, losing the remaining two.

Shan Masood, from Leicestershire, scored 400 runs in 8 innings at an average of 50.

Matt Taylor, from Gloucestershire, took 14 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 28.35.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Leicestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to start the new season with a win. They have players such as James Bracey, who scored 572 runs in 9 innings at an average of 63.55, and Matt Taylor, who took 14 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 28.35. On the other hand, Leicestershire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Gloucestershire lately, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shan Masood, who scored 400 runs in 8 innings at an average of 50, and Alex Green, who took 18 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 48%

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 52%

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire had a good start to the previous season but could not continue the same. The team secured just two wins and five losses in the eight games, as they finished 7th in Group A. With their opening game being against Gloucestershire, they will be eager to secure a win. It should be noted they have been strong against Gloucestershire and also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Ben Cox, who scored 278 runs in 7 innings at an average of 55.60, and Peter Handscomb, who scored 293 runs in 8 innings at an average of 41.85. Liam Trevaskis was able to take 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.40.

On the other hand, Gloucestershire displayed some of the top performances last season. The team went on to secure six wins and two losses in eight games it played, which helped them to advance to the knockout stages. But they lost the quarter final match, as their journey remained short-lived. With the upcoming match being against Leicestershire, they will take it as a chance to get a strong start. They have batsmen such as Ben Charlesworth, who scored 397 runs in 9 innings at an average of 44.11, and Oliver Price, who scored 331 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.77.

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Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Gloucestershire will be played at Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Leicestershire. This venue has hosted 2 ODIs till now, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 285, but it falls to 132 in the second innings. The team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Leicestershire and Gloucestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 65% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 65% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Gloucestershire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has encountered a losing streak in this format. The team holds four losses and no wins in its last five games, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Rishi Patel, who took 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 22.16, and Sol Budinger, who scored 247 runs in 8 innings at an average of 30.87.

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire got its winning momentum affected in this format. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who scored 318 runs in 9 innings at an average of 39.75, and Jack Taylor, who took 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 19.50.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire List a Kibworth Cricket Club New Ground, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Shan Masood will be a key batsman for Leicestershire in the next game. He was able to score 400 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 50.

James Bracey will be a key batsman for Gloucestershire in the next game. He was able to score 572 runs in just 9 innings at an average of 63.55.

Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

Alex Green will be a key bowler for Leicestershire in the upcoming season. He was able to take 18 wickets in the last season in 7 innings at an average of 20.

Matt Taylor will be a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the upcoming match. He was able to take 14 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 28.35.