Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, One-Day Cup Match Prediction NOR 51 % Chance of Winning WAR 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another intense game is loading for the cricket fans in the One-Day Cup, as it would be Northamptonshire going against Warwickshire. This match will be played on 21 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire finished in the group stages last season, as they aim to start off this campaign with a win. On the other hand, Warwickshire were also not able to make it past the groups stages, as they aim for a strong start this season.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Warwickshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.

James Sales, from Northamptonshire, scored 268 runs in 5 innings at an average of 53.60.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali, from Warwickshire, took 18 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.11.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to start with a win. They have players such as James Sales, who had scored 268 runs in 5 innings at an average of 53.60, and Liam Guthrie, who took 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 32.55. On the other hand, Warwickshire will aim to start off the new season with a brilliant win. Their record against Northamptonshire has been good lately, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ed Barnard, who had scored 358 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.14, and Tazeem Chaudry Ali, who took 18 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 20.11.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 51%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 49%

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire did not have a good time in the previous edition of One-Day Cup. The team finished at the bottom of the table in Group B, as they secured just one win and six losses in eight games played. With their opening match against Warwickshire being at their home-ground, this might help them to start with a win. They have batsmen such as Stuart van der Merwe, who scored 123 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41, and Justin Broad, who scored 176 runs in 5 innings at an average of 35.20. Yuzvendra Chahal was able to take 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 50.50.

On the other hand, Warwickshire cannot be written off in the opening match. The team finished at the 4th spot in the Group B standings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 8 games, falling just one win short of the playoffs. Their record against Northamptonshire has been strong lately, which might help them to turn the tables and start the new season with a win. They have batsmen such as Kai Smith, who had scored 253 runs in 8 innings at an average of 42.16, and Alex Davies, who had scored 267 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.37. Oliver Hannon-Delby was able to take a total of 9 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 26.11.

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Warwickshire will be played at County Ground in Northampton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and 3 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 193, but it falls to 156 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Warwickshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 54% Humidity 14° - 24° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 54% Humidity 14° - 24° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has been on a losing streak in this format. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to come out victorious in the next game. They have players such as Rob Keogh, who took 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 40.25, and Aadi Sharma, who scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.50.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has shown some good performances in this format lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jake Lintott, who holds 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 31.44, and Hamza Shaikh, who had scored 227 runs in 8 innings at an average of 28.37.

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Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

James Sales will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the next game. He was able to score 268 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 53.60.

Ed Barnard will be a key batsman for Warwickshire in the next game. He was able to score 358 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 51.14.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Liam Guthrie will be a key bowler for Northamptonshire in the next game. He finished last season with 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 32.55.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali finished as the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire last season. He was able to take 18 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 20.11.