Lancashire vs Surrey England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction LAN 47 % Chance of Winning SUR 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group A of the England Domestic One-Day Cup is about to have exciting games on the opening day, as it will be Lancashire going against Surrey. This match will be played on 21 July at 3:30 PM IST at The Cricket Field in Sedbergh School. Lancashire finished the last season with consecutive losses in the group stages. On the other hand, Surrey also finished the last season in the group stages, as they were able to regain momentum to some extent.

Who will win? Lancashire Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Surrey, while losing one.

Marcus Harris, from Lancashire, scored 337 runs in 7 innings at an average of 48.14.

Yousef Majid, from Surrey, took 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 45.11.

Lancashire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter the next game against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to start with a win. They have players such as Ollie Sykes, who scored 338 runs in 8 innings at an average of 42.25, and Yousef Majid, who took 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 45.11. On the other hand, Lancashire will be eager to start off the campaign with a win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has been strong against Surrey, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Marcus Harris, who scored 337 runs in 7 innings at an average of 48.14, and Arav Shetty, who took 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 43.33.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 47%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 53%

Lancashire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire was not able to do well in the previous edition of the One-Day Cup. The team finished 8th in Group B standings with just one win and six losses in the eight games they had played. With their opening match being against Surrey, this comes as an opportunity for the team to start the campaign with a win. Taking the home-ground advantage will help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as Josh Bohannon, who scored 271 runs in 6 innings at an average of 45.16, and Michael Jones, who scored 296 runs in 7 innings at an average of 42.28. George Balderson was able to take 8 wickets for the team in 9 innings at an average of 49.25.

On the other hand, Surrey had shown some good performances in the last season. The team finished 6th in Group B, as they managed to secure three wins and five losses in eight games played. Starting the new season with a match against Lancashire, it will be quite challenging for them to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Josh Blake, who scored 257 runs in 8 innings at an average of 36.71, and Adam Thomas, who scored 236 runs in 8 innings at an average of 29.50. Ollie Sykes took 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.

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Lancashire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Surrey will take place at The Sedbergh School, which gives the home-ground advantage to Lancashire. This venue is yet to host any international game in the 50 over format. It offers a typical English pitch, where seamers will be able to enjoy swing early in the game. The pitch later settles into a true bounce and hard surface, allowing the batters to score well, as spinners come into game in the middle overs. It is likely that the team winning the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 67% 12° - 22° C 14 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 67% 12° - 22° C 14 kmph

Lancashire and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has been on a losing streak in this format of the game. The team has lost all of its last five games in this format, as it aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Tom Bailey, who took 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 41.14, and George Bell, who scored 251 runs in 7 innings at an average of 35.85.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has shown mixed performances in the previous edition of the tournament. The team secured two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to start the new campaign with a win. They have players such as Aristides Karvelas, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.

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Lancashire vs Surrey Top Batters

Marcus Harris will be a key batsman for Lancashire in the upcoming match. He went on to score 338 runs for the team last season in 7 innings at an average of 38.14.

Ollie Sykes will be a key batsman for Surrey in the upcoming match. He was able to score 338 runs for the team last season in 8 innings at an average of 42.25.

Lancashire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Arav Shetty will be a key bowler for Lancashire in the next game. In the previous season, he was able to take 9 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an average of 43.33.

Yousef Majid was able to finish as the highest wicket-taker for Surrey last season. He was able to take 9 wickets for the team in just 8 innings at an average of 45.11.