James Philip Arthur Taylor

County Championship
Surrey vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUR
(96 ov.) 412/6
LEI
Surrey vs Essex
County Championship
SUR
ESS
(96 ov.) 325/6
Surrey vs Sussex
County Championship
SUR
(10 ov.) 19/0
SUS
358
Nottinghamshire vs Surrey
County Championship
NOT
(90 ov.) 317/7
SUR
Yorkshire vs Surrey
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 362/4
SUR
Kent vs Durham
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
Surrey vs Hampshire
County Championship
SUR
421
HAM
(5 ov.) 17/0
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Glamorgan vs Surrey
County Championship
GLA
(80 ov.) 244/6
SUR
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Middlesex vs Kent
County Championship
MID
KEN
Northamptonshire vs Kent
County Championship
NOR
KEN
Kent vs Worcestershire
County Championship
KEN
WOR
Derbyshire vs Kent
County Championship
DER
KEN
Kent vs Lancashire
County Championship
KEN
LAN
Kent vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
KEN
GLO