James Philip Arthur Taylor

James Philip Arthur Taylor

bowler

Full name:James Philip Arthur Taylor
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Surrey

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches922
Innings1422
Overs172.113.02.0
Balls---
Maidens3100
Runs5949334
Wickets1731
Avg34.943134
SR60.762612
Eco3.457.1517
BB621
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches922
Innings1121
Not outs520
Runs10463
Balls Faced35466
Avg17.3303
SR29.3710050
Fours1310
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest3163
Hundreds000

James Philip Arthur Taylor Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

James Taylor News

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If you want to know everything first hand about cricketer James Taylor, then you are in luck, as here we have collected all the latest news, from how the training sessions are going, to what tournaments the player has participated in.

Chris Silverwood handed powers to select men’s squad in ECB's new system; Ed Smith axed

Chris Silverwood handed powers to select men’s squad in ECB's new system; Ed Smith axed

On Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took a drastic step, with a new system that would now see Chris Silverwood take any decisions regarding the men’s squad selection. Ed Smith, who served as the national selector, will no longer continue and will leave his role in April.

James Taylor04:34 PM, 12 April, 2016

English batsman James Taylor ends career over serious heart condition

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