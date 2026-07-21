Nottinghamshire vs Somerset, One-Day Cup Match Prediction NOT 48 % Chance of Winning SOM 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR A legendary battle is all set to take place in the Group A of the One-Day Cup, as it will be Nottinghamshire going against Somerset. This match will take place on 21 July at 3:30 PM IST at v. Nottinghamshire finished in the group stages in the previous season, as they aim to have a strong start this time. On the other hand, Somerset was able to make it to the semi-final stages, as they enter this season being the top contenders.

Who will win? Nottinghamshire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nottinghamshire has won two and Somerset has won one out of their last five head-to-head matches.

Jack Haynes, from Nottinghamshire, had scored 473 runs in 8 innings at an average of 59.12.

Ben Green, from Somerset, took 16 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.87.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team will be relying on its strong form in the previous season, which could help them to get a magnificent win. They have players such as James Rew, who scored 438 runs in 10 innings at an average of 62.57, and Ben Green, who took 16 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 23.87. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be keen to start off the new season with a win. For this, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jack Haynes, who has scored 473 runs in 8 innings at an average of 59.12, and Robert Lord, who holds 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 33.50.

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 52%

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nottinghamshire gave some mixed performances in the previous edition of this tournament. The team went on to finish 5th in Group A standings with three wins and four losses in eight games. As the team enters the new season, they will be taking the home-ground advantage in the match against Somerset to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Robert Lord, who scored 217 runs in 6 innings at an average of 54.25, and Haseeb Hameed, who scored 278 runs in 8 innings at an average of 39.71. Joe Pocklington was able to take 11 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 32.54.

On the other hand, Somerset has been one of the key contenders in this tournament. In the last season, the team finished 2nd in Group B, holding six wins and two losses in eight games. Still, their knockout journey came to an end in the semi-final stages. Now with the opening game against Nottinghamshire, they will be eager to utilise the winning momentum and start with a win. They have batsmen such as Archie Vaughan, who had scored 397 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44.11, and Thomas Rew, who had scored 308 runs in 9 innings at an average of 44. Tom Lammonby was able to take 15 wickets in just 9 innings at an average of 19.33.

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Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Nottinghamshire and Somerset will be played at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, which gives the home-ground advantage to Nottinghamshire. This venue is yet to host any ODI game. Seamers will get some movement early in the game, while spinners will be able to find some grip later in the innings, as the pitch wears down. Batters who settle will be able to score freely with its true bounce and carry. The team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Nottinghamshire and Somerset won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 69% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 69% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Nottinghamshire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has not been able to do pretty well in this format lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as James Hayes, who took 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 34, and Ben Slater, who has scored 217 runs in 8 innings at an average of 27.12.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a strong run in this format of the game. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to secure a win. They have players such as Jake Ball, who took 14 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 27.35, and Tom Lammonby, who had scored 390 runs in 10 innings at an average of 39.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset List a The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Jack Haynes will be a key batsman for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He was able to score 473 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 59.12.

James Rew will be a key batsman for Somerset in the upcoming match. He was able to score 438 runs for the team last season in 10 innings at an average of 62.57.

Nottinghamshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Robert Lord will be a key bowler for Nottinghamshire in the next game. In the last season, he finished with 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 33.50.

Ben Green was the leading wicket-taker for Somerset last season. He managed to take a massive total of 16 wickets in just 8 innings at an average of 23.87.