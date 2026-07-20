Middlesex vs Essex England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction MID 46 % Chance of Winning ESS 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The One-Day Cup is about to have yet another intense match on its opening day, as it will be Middlesex going against Essex. This match will take place on 21 July at 3:30 PM IST at Brunton Memorial Ground. Middlesex was among the key performing teams last season, as they made it to the quarter final stages. On the other hand, Essex did well in the last season but they still missed out on the knockout stages of the tournament.

Who will win? Middlesex Essex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Essex has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex, losing just one.

Sam Robson, from Middlesex, scored 502 runs in 9 innings at an average of 62.75.

Charlie Bennett, from Essex, took 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.66.

Middlesex vs Essex Chances of Winning

Essex will enter the match against Middlesex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Middlesex in recent games, which might help them to turn the tables and start the campaign with a win. They have players such as Tom Westley, who scored 561 runs in 8 innings at an average of 70.12, and Charlie Bennett, who took 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.66. On the other hand, Middlesex will be eager to secure a win in its opening game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sam Robson, who scored 502 runs in 9 innings at an average of 62.75, and Henry Brookes, who took 17 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 22.82.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 46%

Essex Chances of Winning: 54%

Middlesex vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex came up as one of the best performing teams in the tournament last season. The team finished 3rd in Group B, as they managed to secure six wins and just two losses in the eight games played. However, they were knocked out of the quarter finals. With their opening game against Essex, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to start with a win. They have batsmen such as Ben Geddes, who scored 346 runs in 9 innings at an average of 43.25, and Joshua de Caires, who scored 257 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.55. Sebastian Morgan was able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 24.

On the other hand, Essex was able to receive a strong end in the last season. Even though they started the campaign with three consecutive losses, they won five consecutive games to finish 4th in Group A standings. Their record against Middlesex has been strong, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Charlie Allison, who scored 418 runs in 8 innings at an average of 52.25, and Luc Benkenstein, who scored 303 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.87. Simon Harmer was able to take 11 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 17.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Middlesex vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Essex will be played at Brunton Memorial Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Middlesex. This venue is yet to host any ODI match. The seamers will get some movement with the new ball but the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen once they settle. Along with that, spinners will come to play in the middle overs as the pitch slows down. It is likely that the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Essex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 54% 14° - 24° C 13 kmph

Partly Sunny 54% 14° - 24° C 13 kmph

Middlesex and Essex Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex was able to display some fine performances in this format lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to secure a win. They have players such as Ryan Higgins, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.20, and Luke Hollman, who scored 229 runs in 9 innings at an average of 32.71.

Essex Team Form

Essex has been on a dominant run in this format of the game. The team went on to win all of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to secure yet another win. They have players such as Matt Critchley, who took 12 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.25, and Simon Harmer, who scored 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 77.

Middlesex vs Essex List a Brunton Memorial Ground, null Middlesex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now!

Middlesex vs Essex Top Batters

Sam Robson will be a key batsman for Middlesex in the next game. He was able to score 502 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 62.75.

Tom Westley finished as the highest run-scorer for Essex last season. He was able to score a massive total of 561 runs in just 9 innings at an average of 70.12.

Middlesex vs Essex Top Bowlers

Henry Brookes was able to finish as the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex. He went on to take an impressive total of 17 wickets in just 9 innings at an average of 22.82.

Charlie Bennett will be a key bowler for Middlesex in the upcoming season. He was able to take 12 wickets for the team in just 7 innings at an average of 23.66.