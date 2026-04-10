Joshua Henry Davey

County Championship
Essex vs Somerset
County Championship
ESS
149
SOM
(43 ov.) 179/5
Surrey vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUR
(96 ov.) 412/6
LEI
Hampshire vs Somerset
County Championship
HAM
238
SOM
(36 ov.) 154/3
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire
County Championship
GLA
(96 ov.) 334/7
LEI
Somerset vs Yorkshire
County Championship
SOM
(50 ov.) 201/3
YOR
162
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
LEI
NOT
(96 ov.) 405/4
Glamorgan vs Somerset
County Championship
GLA
SOM
(0 ov.) 337/9
Sussex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUS
(0 ov.) 3/0
LEI
328
Essex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
ESS
(3 ov.) 10/1
LEI
333
Somerset vs Sussex
County Championship
SOM
(96 ov.) 335/5
SUS
Leicestershire vs Essex
County Championship
LEI
ESS
(75 ov.) 342/5
Nottinghamshire vs Somerset
County Championship
NOT
SOM
(96 ov.) 295/7
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
Somerset vs Warwickshire
County Championship
SOM
208
WAR
(31 ov.) 92/2
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
LEI
GLA