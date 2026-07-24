Gloucestershire vs Kent England Domestic One-Day Cup 2026 Match Prediction GLO 53 % Chance of Winning KEN 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group B of the One-Day Cup has generated excitement among the fans, as it would be Gloucestershire going against Kent. This match will be played on 26 July at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire will head to this game eager to secure a win at their home-ground and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Kent will head to this game eager to make a strong start to the new season and winning the upcoming match.

Who will win? Gloucestershire Kent Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has defeated Kent three times in its last five head-to-head matches, and lost two games.

Cameron Bancroft, from Gloucestershire, has scored 3830 runs in 111 innings at an average of 40.74.

Fred Klaassen, from Kent, took 11 wickets in 7 innings in the last season at an average of 31.72.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Kent with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Kent in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage which could help them to win. They have players such as Cameron Bancroft, who has scored 3830 runs in 111 innings at an average of 40.74, and Graeme van Buuren, who took 90 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 31.46. On the other hand, Kent will be keen to come out victorious in the next game. The team will be relying on its player performances, which could help them to get a strong start this season. They have players such as Joe Denly, who had scored 323 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.37, and Fred Klaassen, who took 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 31.72.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 53%

Kent Chances of Winning: 47%

Gloucestershire vs Kent Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire has been looking for ways in which they could climb up in the standings. The start of the tournament wasn't as expected for the team, as it now aims to regain momentum. In the upcoming match against Kent, they will be taking up the home-ground advantage. Along with that, their record against Kent has been strong in recent games, which could help them to grab the win. They have batsmen such as Oliver Price, who has scored 1420 runs in 37 innings at an average of 44.37, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 2616 runs in 79 innings at an average of 40.87. Will Williams holds 79 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 30.05.

On the other hand, Kent is also looking to make its start of the new season even better. But it will be quite challenging for them, noting that their upcoming match is against Gloucestershire. It has been eight years since they last defeated them in this format, as the team eyes to secure a win in the upcoming game. They have batsmen such as Ben Dawkins, who had scored 258 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.60, and Harry Finch, who had scored 261 runs in 8 innings at an average of 37.28. Matt Parkinson was able to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 40.

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Gloucestershire vs Kent Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Kent will be played at County Ground in Bristol, which gives the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has already hosted 38 ODIs, out of which 16 have been won by the team batting first, and 19 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 243, but it falls to 211 in the second innings. Looking at the same, the team which wins the toss in the next match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Kent won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 58% 14° - 23° C 24 kmph

Partly Sunny 58% 14° - 23° C 24 kmph

Gloucestershire and Kent Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has not been able to perform well in this format. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Daaryoush Ahmed, who has scored 94 runs in 6 innings at an average of 15.66, and Jack Taylor, who holds 54 wickets in 52 innings at an average of 29.74.

Kent Team Form

Kent has shown some mixed performances in this format lately. The team has secured more losses than wins in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Jack Leaning, who took 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.20, and Ekansh Singh, who had scored 258 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.85.

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Gloucestershire vs Kent Top Batters

Cameron Bancroft will be a key batsman for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to score 3830 runs in 111 innings for the team at an average of 40.74.

Joe Denly will be a key batsman for Kent in the upcoming season. Last season he finished as their highest scorer with 323 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.37.

Gloucestershire vs Kent Top Bowlers

Graeme van Buuren will be a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to take 90 wickets in 86 innings at an average of 31.46.

Raphael Weatherall will be playing a vital role with the ball for Northamptonshire. He was able to take 4 wickets for the team in its opening match at an average of 14.