Facts: Jayden Seales has picked up 12 wickets in his last three ODI innings, including a six-fer against Pakistan in August.

West Indies last won back-to-back ODI matches against New Zealand in December 2103.

New Zealand vs West Indies Chance of Winning

New Zealand will look to continue their red-hot form in ODIs when they take on West Indies in the first match of the home series. The Kiwis have won all of their last six ODIs since their runner-up finish at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in March. Mitchell Santner-led side is missing a few key players due to various reasons, but it boasts enough talent to win this fixture.

West Indies will look to bounce back from their shocking ODI series defeat against Bangladesh last month. Shai Hope-led side has been poor across formats this year, and it’s been worse in ODIs. West Indies have won just one of their last five ODI meetings against New Zealand and are unlikely to improve that record on Sunday.

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 60%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 40%

New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction & Tips 2025

Daryl Mitchell has been a consistent run-getter for New Zealand across formats this year. He is the leading run-scorer for his team in 2025, with 642 runs in just 15 ODI innings. Mitchell clinched the Player of the Series award in the last bilateral ODI series against England, for scoring 178 runs in three innings. He boasts an impressive record against West Indies and is likely to score a fifty in this fixture.

For the West Indies, captain Shai Hope and No. 3 batter Keacy Carty have been brilliant in ODIs this year. Both players have managed to score 500-plus runs in ODIs at an average of around 50 this year. Hope is just 49 runs away from completing 6000 ODI runs, and is likely to achieve this feat in this game against New Zealand.

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New Zealand vs West Indies Toss Prediction

Teams batting first remain without a win in the last four ODI matches played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The average first innings score is just below 250, with the teams batting first winning 14, and losing 15 ODI matches here. So, captains are likely to choose to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for clear skies and sunny weather in Christchurch on Sunday. There is 5% chance of precipitation in the morning, but the rain is expected to stay clear during the play. The temperature will be at 17 degrees Celsius and will decrease to 14 degrees Celsius in the second innings.

Clear No Rain Mild Windy

Clear No Rain Mild Windy

New Zealand and West Indies Player List

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry returns for injury after missing the last ODI series against England, but the likes of Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips miss out. For West Indies, John Campbell is returning to ODIs after six years, replacing out-of-form Brandon King.

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have won all of their last five ODI matches. They have lost just two of their last 10 ODI games.

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have won just two of their last five ODI matches. They have won just three of their last 10 OID fixtures.

New Zealand vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies narrowly lead the head-to-head record against New Zealand with 31 wins in 68 ODI meetings.

Head to Head:

New Zealand: 30

West Indies: 31

Draw/Tie: 07

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New Zealand vs West Indies Top Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be New Zealand’s top batter

Daryl Mitchell registered two unbeaten match-winning fifties against England in the last ODI series. The middle-order batter has recorded six fifties in 15 ODIs this year, the second-highest among the top ten-ranked nations. Mitchell has scored 124 runs in just three ODIs against West Indies, and will be the best batter for New Zealand on Sunday.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ top batter

Keacy Carty struggled for big scores against Bangladesh last month, but has been in excellent form in ODIs this year. Carty is leading the scoring chart in ODIs for the West Indies in 2025, with 554 runs in just 12 innings at an average of 46.16. He is expected to lead the batting attack for the Caribbean side in this game.

New Zealand vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Matt Henry is returning from injury and is likely to continue his red-hot form in ODIs this year. The right-arm pacer has taken 26 wickets in just 10 ODIs in 2025, the second-highest among players from full-time nations. He has claimed nine wickets in his last three ODI innings and is likely to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture.

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jayden Seales is running hot with the ball in ODIs this year, with 21 wickets in just eight innings at an average of 17.28. Seales claimed a six-fer against Pakistan in August and has clinched at least three wickets each in his last three ODI innings. He is expected to lead the bowling attack for West Indies with two or more wickets in this ODI game.