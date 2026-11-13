Chandigarh vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction CHA 46 % Chance of Winning BAR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The much awaited Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is all set to commence, as the opening round will feature Chandigarh going against Baroda. This match will be played on 14 November at 9:00 AM IST at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. Chandigarh will be looking forward to a strong start in this tournament, as the team finished in the group stages last season. On the other hand, Baroda also aims for a winning start, as they also finished in the group stages last season.

Who will win? Chandigarh Baroda Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chandigarh and Baroda will be facing each other for the first time in this format.

Raj Limbani, from Baroda, has taken 15 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.58.

Manan Vohra, from Chandigarh, has scored 319 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 35.44.

Chandigarh vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Baroda will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shivalik Sharma, who has scored 526 runs in 23 innings at an average of 26.30, and Raj Limbani, who holds 16 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 17.25. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manan Vohra, who has scored 3618 runs in 134 innings at an average of 29.65, and Jagjit Singh, who holds 41 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 19.90.

Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 46%

Baroda Chances of Winning: 54%

Chandigarh vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chandigarh didn't have a good outing in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished at the 7th spot in the group stages, having secured 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. Their upcoming match against Baroda will be the first against them, as Chandigarh aims to get a good start in this tournament. They have batsmen such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 363 runs in 17 innings at an average of 22.68, and Shivam Bhambri, who has scored 1023 runs in 38 innings at an average of 30.08. Sandeep Sharma has been able to take 241 wickets in 216 innings at an average of 25.73.

On the other hand, Baroda came way too close to the knockout stages last season. The team finished at the 3rd spot in Group C standings, having secured 4 wins and 3 losses in the 7 games they had played. As they ended the previous season on a strong note, they will be eager to carry the same momentum in the new season as well. They have batsmen such as Shashwat Rawat, who has scored 385 runs in 14 innings at an average of 32.08, and Jitesh Sharma, who has scored 3279 runs in 154 innings at an average of 26.65. Atit Sheth has been able to take 98 wickets in 68 innings at an average of 19.04.

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Chandigarh vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chandigarh and Baroda will be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 125, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Chandigarh and Baroda won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Chandigarh and Baroda Player List

Team Form

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sanyam Saini, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Bhagmender Lather, who holds 21 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 29.57.

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Krunal Pandya, who has scored 3243 runs in 191 innings at an average of 24.20, and Deepak Hooda, who holds 28 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 44.03.

Chandigarh vs Baroda Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Chandigarh vs Baroda Top Batters

Manan Vohra will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 319 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35.44.

Shivalik Sharma will be a key batsman for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 292 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 36.50.

Chandigarh vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Jagjit Singh will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.68.

Raj Limbani will be a key bowler for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.58.