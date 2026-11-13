Gujarat vs Odisha Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction
GUJ
56%
Chance of Winning
ODI
44%
Parimatch
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gujarat has won all of its head-to-head games against Odisha.
- Badal Biswal, from Odisha, has taken 4 wickets in his last 5 games at an average of 7.12.
- Urvil Patel, from Gujarat, has scored 343 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 49.
Gujarat vs Odisha Chances of Winning
Gujarat will enter the upcoming match against Odisha with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Odisha, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Urvil Patel, who has scored 1554 runs in 64 innings at an average of 25.90, and Arzan Nagwaswalla, who has taken 72 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 16.86. On the other hand, Odisha will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aashirwad Swain, who has scored 240 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30, and Badal Biswal, who holds 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 30.25.
- Gujarat Chances of Winning: 56%
- Odisha Chances of Winning: 44%
Gujarat vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gujarat was able to show mixed performances in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished at the 4th spot in Group C standings with 4 wins and 3 losses in the 7 games they had played. Having an unbeaten record against Odisha in its recent games, they will be keen to continue the same even in the opening match of the new season. They have batsmen such as Aarya Desai, who has scored 648 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.10, and Saurav Chouhan, who has scored 731 runs in 33 innings at an average of 27.07. Ravi Bishnoi has been able to take 215 wickets in 185 innings at an average of 24.09.
On the other hand, Odisha also didn't have a good time in the last season. The team finished at the 6th spot in Group A standings, with just 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. Against Gujarat, their record has not been strong, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Gourav Choudhary, who has scored 297 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.75, and Swastik Samal, who has scored 362 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.84. Soumya Lenke has been able to take 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 37.75.
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Gujarat vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction
The match between Gujarat and Odisha will be played at Eden Gardens, which gives a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 144 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Gujarat and Odisha won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Gujarat and Odisha Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bishnoi Ravi
bowler
Biswal Kartik
all rounder
Chauhan Saurav Dilipsingh
batsman
Dhupar Rajesh Rajeev
wicket keeper
Chawla Piyush
bowler
Luha Prabin
wicket keeper
Desai Aarya
batsman
Mishra Shantanu
batsman
Gaja Chintan
bowler
Pattanaik Rakesh
all rounder
Gandhi Chirag
batsman
Pattnaik Sandeep Pradeep
batsman
Jaiswal Vishal
batsman
Poddar Govinda
all rounder
Kumar Umang Rohit
batsman
Pradhan Debabrata Babrubahan
all rounder
Nagwaswalla Arzan
bowler
Panchal Priyank Kirit
batsman
Rathod Harshit
bowler
Patel Axar
all rounder
Rout Soubhagya
batsman
Patel Hardik
bowler
Samal Swastik
batsman
Patel Hemang
bowler
Singh Prayash Kumar
bowler
Patel Kshitij
batsman
Tarini Sa
batsman
Patel Ripal
batsman
Yadav Abhishek
batsman
Patel Shen Nareshbhai
bowler
Patel Urvil
wicket keeper
Team Form
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Ashutosh Sharma, who has scored 1277 runs in 53 innings at an average of 29.69, and Harshal Patel, who holds 268 wickets in 217 innings at an average of 23.93.
Odisha Team Form
Odisha has also shown some good performances in its recent games. The team has managed to secure three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Subhranshu Senapati, who has scored 1379 runs in 53 innings at an average of 28.72, and Abhishek Yadav, who holds 11 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 22.54.
Gujarat vs Odisha Head to Head
Gujarat vs Odisha
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Gujarat
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Odisha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat vs Odisha Top Batters
Urvil Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 343 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 49.
Aashirwad Swain will be a key batsman for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 188 runs for the team in his last 6 games at an average of 62.67.
Gujarat vs Odisha Top Bowlers
Arzan Nagwaswalla will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 7.95.
Badal Biswal will be a key bowler for Odisha in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 7.12.
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