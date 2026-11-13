Punjab vs Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Prediction PUN 48 % Chance of Winning HAR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the opening round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is expected to be a thriller, as it will be Punjab going against Haryana. This match will be played on 14 November at 9:00 AM IST at Daly College Ground in Indore. Punjab will be looking at this game as a chance to get a winning start, as they finished in the Super League last season. On the other hand, Haryana finished as the runner-up last season, as they aim for a strong start this time.

Who will win? Punjab Haryana Vote 0 votes

Facts: Haryana has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Punjab, losing two.

Salil Arora, from Punjab, has scored 358 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 71.60.

Samant Jakhar, from Haryana, has taken 11 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.51.

Punjab vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Haryana will enter the upcoming match against Punjab with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Punjab in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ankit Kumar, who has scored 907 runs in 32 innings at an average of 30.23, and Samant Jakhar, who holds 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 20.85. On the other hand, Punjab will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Salil Arora, who has scored 515 runs in 20 innings at an average of 39.61, and Harpreet Brar, who holds 104 wickets in 104 innings at an average of 23.91.

Punjab Chances of Winning: 48%

Haryana Chances of Winning: 52%

Punjab vs Haryana Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab was able to dominate in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished at the top of the Group C standings with 5 wins and 2 losses in 7 games, but in the Super League, they finished last in Group B with a win and 2 losses in 3 games. Now with the opening game against Haryana, it seems to be a challenge, as their record over them has not been strong. They have batsmen such as Anmolpreet Singh, who has scored 1731 runs in 67 innings at an average of 27.47, and Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 3665 runs in 127 innings at an average of 31.86. Ramandeep Singh has been able to take 34 wickets in 39 innings at an average of 21.35.

On the other hand, Haryana will be heading to this tournament being the key contenders. The team finished as the runner-up in the last season, but they were able to dominate the Group stages and Super League stages well. Their opening match against Punjab brings an opportunity to get a winning start, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Yashvardhan Dalal, who has scored 398 runs in 10 innings at an average of 49.75, and Rahul Tewatia, who has scored 2297 runs in 144 innings at an average of 26.10. Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler as he holds 396 wickets in 337 innings at an average of 23.86.

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Punjab vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab and Haryana will be played at the Daly College Ground, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue is yet to host a T20I, but it is known to offer a batter-friendly track. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swing, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen with its true bounce and relatively short boundaries. Spinners will be able to find some grip as the game progresses. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Punjab and Haryana won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 42% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab and Haryana Player List

Team Form

Punjab Team Form

Punjab has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ramandeep Singh, who has scored 1012 runs in 71 innings at an average of 22.48, and Umesh Yadav, who holds 205 wickets in 195 innings at an average of 27.54.

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has also shown similar performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Rahul Tewatia, who has taken 69 wickets in 92 innings at an average of 26.34, and Yuvraj Singh, who has scored 142 runs in 3 innings at an average of 47.33.

Punjab vs Haryana Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Punjab vs Haryana Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Daly College Ground, Indore Punjab Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Haryana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Punjab vs Haryana Top Batters

Salil Arora will be a key batsman for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 358 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 71.60.

Ankit Kumar will be a key batsman for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 440 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 48.89.

Punjab vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Harpreet Brar will be a key bowler for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.14.

Samant Jakhar will be a key bowler for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 10.51.