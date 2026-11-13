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Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction

UTT

47%

Chance of Winning

CHH

53%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Eden Gardens

The last game of the first round in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite has kept the fans excited, as it will be Uttarakhand going against Chhattisgarh. This match will be played on 14 November at 4:30 PM IST at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Uttarakhand will be eager to start off the tournament with a win, as the team finished in the group stages last season. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will also be looking forward to a winning start, as they also finished in the group stages.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Chhattisgarh has won their only head-to-head match against Uttarakhand in the one over Eliminator.
  • Kunal Chandela, from Uttarakhand, has scored 411 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 45.67.
  • Shubham Agarwal, from Chhattisgarh, has taken 13 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.65.

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Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning 

Chhattisgarh will enter the upcoming match against Uttarakhand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Uttarakhand, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Amandeep Khare, who has scored 1760 runs in 57 innings at an average of 37.44, and Shubham Agarwal, who holds 41 wickets in 32 innings at an average of 16.39. On the other hand, Uttarakhand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kunal Chandela, who has scored 890 runs in 32 innings at an average of 30.68, and Jagadeesha Suchith, who holds 81 wickets in 92 innings at an average of 28.20. 

  • Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 47%
  • Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning: 53%

Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Uttarakhand had a campaign to forget in the previous season. The team finished at the last spot in the Group D standings, as they managed to get just 2 wins and 5 losses in the 7 games played. With the opening game against Chhattisgarh, the team will aim to take revenge for the previous loss and start the new season with a win. They have batsmen such as Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, who has scored 158 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39.50, and Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 732 runs in 32 innings at an average of 23.61. Yuvraj Chaudhary has been able to take 13 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 21.30. 

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh were not able to do well in the previous season. The team finished at the last spot in Group A standings, as they managed to get just 2 wins and 5 losses in the 7 games they had played. Their opening game against Uttarakhand seems to be an opportunity for a winning start, as their record against them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Ajay Mandal, who has scored 490 runs in 42 innings at an average of 16.33, and Aayush Pandey, who has scored 100 runs in 9 innings at an average of 11.11. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been able to take 65 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 24.92.

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Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh will be played at Eden Gardens, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 163, but it falls to 144 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain. 

Sunny
60% Humidity
20° - 31° C Temperature
8 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
60% Humidity
20° - 31° C Temperature
8 kmph Wind Speed

Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh Player List 

Playing

UTT
UTT
CHH
CHH
First TeamSecond Team
Agarwal Shubham

all rounder

Butte Jivesh

all rounder

Chandraker Shashank

wicket keeper

Chaudhary Rajan

no information yet

Danu Rohit

all rounder

Kerkar Eknath

wicket keeper

Juyal Sumit

no information yet

Kumar Vinay

all rounder

Painkra Prashant

no information yet

Mishra Mayank

all rounder

Negi Dikshanshu

all rounder

Pandey Prateek

no information yet

Rawat Akhil

wicket keeper

Singh Swapnil

all rounder

Tare Aditya

wicket keeper

Team Form 

Uttarakhand Team Form 

Uttarakhand has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Aarav Mahajan, who has scored 38 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19, and Akash Madhwal, who holds 61 wickets in 56 innings at an average of 27.88.

Chhattisgarh Team Form 

Chhattisgarh was able to put an end to its losing streak in this format of the game. The team holds four consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Ajay Mandal, who holds 52 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 23.65, and Jayant Yadav, who holds 61 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 30.75.

Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.
No info

Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh

T20

Eden Gardens, null

Icon

Uttarakhand

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99
Icon

Chhattisgarh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81

Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters 

Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 411 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 45.67.

Amandeep Khare will be a key batsman for Chhattisgarh in the next game. He has managed to score 327 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 36.33.

Uttarakhand vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers 

Jagadeesha Suchith will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the next game. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 8.87.

Shubham Agarwal will be a key bowler for Chhattisgarh in the next game. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.65.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Chhattisgarh will win.Chhattisgarh has been strong against Uttarakhand in head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:Uttarakhand to Win - 1.99
Chhattisgarh to Win - 1.81
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