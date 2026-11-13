New Zealand vs India ODI Series Match Prediction NZ 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between New Zealand and India has taken an interesting turn, as both teams prepare for the fifth and final match. This match will be played on 15 November at 7:30 AM IST at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. New Zealand was able to win the previous match by a huge margin of 244 runs, as the team now aims to win the fifth ODI and end the series on a draw. On the other hand, India will aim to win this match and ensure that they take the series win as well.

Who will win? New Zealand India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India and New Zealand have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Rohit Sharma has scored 36 runs off 24 balls against Jacob Duffy, while Duffy is yet to take his wicket.

Finn Allen has scored 28 runs off 28 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 81 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27, and Gurnoor Brar, who holds 9 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.88. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Will Young, who has scored 140 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46.66, and Jacob Duffy, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 48%

India Chances of Winning: 52%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand has been able to keep the series alive till the last match. The team was able to hand India one of the biggest defeats by winning the previous match, as the series now stands at 2-1. Eager to continue its winning momentum, the Kiwis will be taking the home-ground advantage in the next game to level the series by 2-2. They have batsmen such as Finn Allen, who has scored 41 runs off 30 balls, and Tim Seifert, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32. Matthew Fisher has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.50.

On the other hand, India has suffered a major setback in the previous match. After some of its key players went to the Test side, the team crumbled against New Zealand, losing their one of the two chances to win the series. But the Indian side will be relying on its record against New Zealand, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Naman Dhir, who has scored 38 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 45 runs in 3 innings at an average of 15. Arshdeep Singh has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.20.

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

The fifth ODI between New Zealand and India will also be played at Bay Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 33 ODIs, out of which 16 games have been won by the team batting first, and 17 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 238, but it falls to 211 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Cloudy 85% Humidity 17° - 19° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 85% Humidity 17° - 19° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Kristian Clarke, who went at an economy of 6.50 in the last game, and Mitchell Santner, who has scored 59 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19.66.

India Team Form

India has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Axar Patel, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.75, and Ishan Kishan, who scored 27 runs off 53 balls in the last game.

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New Zealand vs India Top Batters

Will Young is the highest run-scorer for New Zealand in this series so far. He has managed to score 140 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 46.66.

Rohit Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 423 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 47.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy is the leading wicket-taker for New Zealand in this series so far. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 14.

Gurnoor Brar will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 6.72.