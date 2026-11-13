Maharashtra vs Puducherry Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction MAH 55 % Chance of Winning PUD 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group C of the Ranji Trophy will also be having some exciting games in the opening round, as Maharashtra faces Puducherry. This match will be played on 14 November at 9:00 AM IST at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Maharashtra will be heading to this game eager to start off the tournament with a win. On the other hand, Puducherry will also be heading to this game eager to secure a win. Both teams finished in the group stages last season.

Who will win? Maharashtra Puducherry Vote 0 votes

Facts: Maharashtra has won all of the three head-to-head matches against Puducherry.

Arshin Kulkarni, from Maharashtra, has scored 314 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.89.

Adil Ayub Tunda, from Puducherry, has taken 12 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.64.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Maharashtra will enter the upcoming match against Puducherry with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Puducherry in its recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Arshin Kulkarni, who has scored 566 runs in 22 innings at an average of 26.95, and Vicky Ostwal, who holds 14 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 25.71. On the other hand, Puducherry will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Aman Khan, who has scored 500 runs in 29 innings at an average of 20.83, and Adil Ayub Tunda, who holds 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 23.53.

Maharashtra Chances of Winning: 55%

Puducherry Chances of Winning: 45%

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Maharashtra was able to display some prolific performances last season. The team finished just short of the Super League, as they ended up 3rd in Group B standings with 4 wins and 3 losses in the 7 games they had played. Now their opening game against Puducherry brings an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Rahul Tripathi, who has scored 3807 runs in 168 innings at an average of 25.89, and Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 3085 runs in 124 innings at an average of 25.08. Prashant Solanki has been able to take 20 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 32.15.

On the other hand, Puducherry was not able to maintain consistency last season. The team finished at the 5th spot in Group C standings, with 3 losses and 4 wins in the 7 games they had played. With their opening game against Maharashtra, they will aim to get a winning start this season. They have batsmen such as Bhanu Anand, who has scored 90 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30, and Pugazhendi Akash, who has scored 80 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20. Aman Khan has been able to take 10 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 29.80.

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Maharashtra vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

The match between Maharashtra and Puducherry will be played at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 10 T20Is, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 153 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Maharashtra and Puducherry won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 45% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 45% Humidity 16° - 28° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Maharashtra and Puducherry Player List

Team Form

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Sahil Parakh, who has scored 70 runs in 6 innings at an average of 11.66, and Mukesh Choudhary, who holds 56 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 24.69.

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry was able to regain its winning momentum in the last season. The team is now having three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Gaurav Yadav, who holds 17 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 36.76, and Shashank Singh, who has scored 1763 runs in 93 innings at an average of 25.55.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Puducherry Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Top Batters

Arshin Kulkarni will be a key batsman for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 314 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.89.

Aman Khan will be a key batsman for Puducherry in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 237 runs for the team in his last 7 games at an average of 33.86.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Vicky Ostwal will be a key bowler for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 6.97.

Adil Ayub Tunda will be a key bowler for Puducherry in the next game. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.64.