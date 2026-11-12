Railways vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
RAI
47%
Chance of Winning
TAN
53%
Parimatch
T20
Daly College Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Railways and Tamil Nadu will be facing each other for the first time in this format.
- Ravi Singh, from Railways, has scored 295 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 42.14.
- Gurjapneet Singh, from Tamil Nadu, has taken 10 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.92.
Railways vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning
Tamil Nadu will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 1666 runs in 68 innings at an average of 31.43, and Gurjapneet Singh, who holds 25 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 29.80. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ravi Singh, who has scored 299 runs in 10 innings at an average of 37.37, and Atal Bihari Rai, who has taken 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.77.
- Railways Chances of Winning: 47%
- Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 53%
Railways vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Railways was able to do well to some extent in the previous season. The team finished at the 3rd spot in Group A standings, as they managed to secure 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. As they face Tamil Nadu for the first time, the team will be keen to secure a win and get off to a winning start. They have batsmen such as Akshat Pandey, who has scored 291 runs in 16 innings at an average of 24.25, and LR Chethan, who has scored 128 runs in 8 innings at an average of 18.28. Kunal Yadav has been able to take 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 31.10.
On the other hand, Tamil Nadu was also not able to do much well in the last season. The team finished 4th in the Group D standings with 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. As they prepare to face Railways for the first time, they will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Tushar Raheja, who has scored 223 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24.77, and Shahrukh Khan, who has scored 1432 runs in 103 innings at an average of 18.84. T Natarajan has been able to take 117 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 29.63.
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Railways vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction
The match between Railways and Tamil Nadu will be played at the Daly College Ground, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue is yet to host a T20I, but it is known to offer a batter-friendly track. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swing, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen with its true bounce and relatively short boundaries. Spinners will be able to find some grip as the game progresses. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Railways and Tamil Nadu won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Railways and Tamil Nadu Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Chaubey Shubham
batsman
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Chaudhary Shivam
batsman
G Ajitesh
wicket keeper
Choudhary Raj Kamal
batsman
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Kumar Susheel
bowler
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Kushwah Nishant
batsman
Kishore Sai
bowler
Pandey Akash
bowler
Mohammed M
bowler
Pandey Akshat R
bowler
Natarajan Thangarasu
bowler
Saif Mohammad
batsman
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Sharma Ashutosh
batsman
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Sharma Karn
bowler
Sharma Rahul
bowler
Singh Pratham
batsman
Singh Vivek
all rounder
Singh Yuvraj
batsman
Team Form
Railways Team Form
Railways have shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Mohit Raut, who has taken 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.80, and Zubair Ali, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.50.
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Rithik Easwaran, who has scored 123 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24.60, and Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 211 wickets in 162 innings at an average of 22.19.
Railways vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head
Railways vs Tamil Nadu
T20
Daly College Ground, null
Railways
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Railways vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters
Ravi Singh will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 295 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 42.14.
Narayan Jagadeesan will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 272 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 30.22.
Railways vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers
Atal Bihari Rai will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 7.74.
Gurjapneet Singh will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.92.
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