Railways vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction RAI 47 % Chance of Winning TAN 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite will be an intense one, as Railways will be going against Tamil Nadu. This match will be played on 14 November at 1:30 PM IST at Daly College Ground in Indore. Railways will be eager to start off this season with a win, as the team finished in the group stages last season. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will also be eager to start off with a win, as their campaign also ended in the group stages last season.

Who will win? Railways Tamil Nadu Vote 0 votes

Facts: Railways and Tamil Nadu will be facing each other for the first time in this format.

Ravi Singh, from Railways, has scored 295 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 42.14.

Gurjapneet Singh, from Tamil Nadu, has taken 10 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.92.

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Tamil Nadu will enter the upcoming match against Railways with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 1666 runs in 68 innings at an average of 31.43, and Gurjapneet Singh, who holds 25 wickets in 23 innings at an average of 29.80. On the other hand, Railways will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ravi Singh, who has scored 299 runs in 10 innings at an average of 37.37, and Atal Bihari Rai, who has taken 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 21.77.

Railways Chances of Winning: 47%

Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 53%

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Railways was able to do well to some extent in the previous season. The team finished at the 3rd spot in Group A standings, as they managed to secure 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. As they face Tamil Nadu for the first time, the team will be keen to secure a win and get off to a winning start. They have batsmen such as Akshat Pandey, who has scored 291 runs in 16 innings at an average of 24.25, and LR Chethan, who has scored 128 runs in 8 innings at an average of 18.28. Kunal Yadav has been able to take 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 31.10.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu was also not able to do much well in the last season. The team finished 4th in the Group D standings with 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. As they prepare to face Railways for the first time, they will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Tushar Raheja, who has scored 223 runs in 9 innings at an average of 24.77, and Shahrukh Khan, who has scored 1432 runs in 103 innings at an average of 18.84. T Natarajan has been able to take 117 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 29.63.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The match between Railways and Tamil Nadu will be played at the Daly College Ground, which offers a neutral venue to both teams. This venue is yet to host a T20I, but it is known to offer a batter-friendly track. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swing, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen with its true bounce and relatively short boundaries. Spinners will be able to find some grip as the game progresses. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Railways and Tamil Nadu won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 42% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42% Humidity 16° - 29° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Railways and Tamil Nadu Player List

Team Form

Railways Team Form

Railways have shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Mohit Raut, who has taken 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20.80, and Zubair Ali, who has scored 85 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.50.

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Rithik Easwaran, who has scored 123 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24.60, and Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 211 wickets in 162 innings at an average of 22.19.

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Railways vs Tamil Nadu T20 Daly College Ground, null Railways Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Ravi Singh will be a key batsman for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 295 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 42.14.

Narayan Jagadeesan will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 272 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 30.22.

Railways vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Atal Bihari Rai will be a key bowler for Railways in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 7.74.

Gurjapneet Singh will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.92.