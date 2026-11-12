Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
MAP
51%
Chance of Winning
KER
49%
Parimatch
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Kerala has won their only head-to-head match against Madhya Pradesh by 8 wickets.
- Harsh Gawli, from Madhya Pradesh, has scored 302 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 33.56.
- KM Asif, from Kerala, has taken 15 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.73.
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Chances of Winning
Madhya Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Kerala with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harsh Gawli, who has scored 432 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.85, and Shivam Shukla, who holds 25 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 17.48. On the other hand, Kerala will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Madhya Pradesh has been strong, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Rohan Kunnummal, who has scored 1262 runs in 40 innings at an average of 36.05, and KM Asif, who holds 55 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 20.12.
- Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning: 51%
- Kerala Chances of Winning: 49%
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Madhya Pradesh will be heading to this tournament among the key contenders. The team finished 2nd in Group B standings last season, with 4 wins and 3 losses in 7 games they played, as they even finished 3rd in Super League Group B standings with a win and 2 losses in 3 games. Their opening game against Kerala seems to be an opportunity for them to get a winning start. They have batsmen such as Aniket Verma, who has scored 435 runs in 30 innings at an average of 18.12, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 3389 runs in 106 innings at an average of 35.30. Tripuresh Singh has been able to take 27 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 18.81.
On the other hand, Kerala was not able to do well in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished at the 4th spot in Group A standings with 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. Against Madhya Pradesh, their record has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 9320 runs in 347 innings at an average of 30.35, and Mohammad Azharuddeen, who has scored 878 runs in 47 innings at an average of 19.95. MD Nidheesh has been able to take 28 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 23.46.
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Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction
The match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Madhya Pradesh and Kerala Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Batham Rahul
bowler
Ajnas M
bowler
Chouhan Rishabh
batsman
Asif KM
bowler
Hirwani Mihir
bowler
Azharuddeen Mohammed
wicket keeper
Iyer Venkatesh
all rounder
Baby Sachin
batsman
Jain Saransh
bowler
Basith Abdul
all rounder
Kartikeya Kumar
batsman
Gopal Shreyas
all rounder
Khan Avesh
bowler
Joseph Sijomon
bowler
Khan Mohd Arshad
bowler
Kumar Vinod
bowler
Khejroliya Kulwant
bowler
Kunnummal Rohan
batsman
Patidar Rajat
batsman
Manukrishnan Unnikrishnan
all rounder
Sahani Parth
batsman
Sharma Shubham
batsman
Nayanar Varun
wicket keeper
Solanki Sagar
all rounder
Nizar Salman
batsman
Thakur Rakesh
wicket keeper
Samson Sanju
wicket keeper
Team Form
Madhya Pradesh Team Form
Madhya Pradesh has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Avesh Khan, who has taken 171 wickets in 145 innings at an average of 26.58, and Saransh Jain, who has scored 37 runs in 8 innings at an average of 6.16.
Kerala Team Form
Kerala has also shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Salman Nizar, who has scored 502 runs in 28 innings at an average of 33.46, and Jalaj Saxena, who holds 86 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 17.67.
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Head to Head
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null
Madhya Pradesh
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Kerala
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Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Top Batters
Harsh Gawli will be a key batsman for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 302 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 33.56.
Rohan Kunnummal will be a key batsman for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 362 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 40.22.
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Top Bowlers
Shivam Shukla will be a key bowler for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.26.
KM Asif will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.73.
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