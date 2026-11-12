Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction MAP 51 % Chance of Winning KER 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR A star studded clash is all set to take place in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, as it will be Madhya Pradesh going against Kerala. This match will be taking place on 14 November at 4:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Madhya Pradesh will be eager to start off the season with a win, as they finished in the Super League stages last season. On the other hand, Kerala will also be eager to secure a win in this game, as they finished in the group stages last season.

Who will win? Madhya Pradesh Kerala Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kerala has won their only head-to-head match against Madhya Pradesh by 8 wickets.

Harsh Gawli, from Madhya Pradesh, has scored 302 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 33.56.

KM Asif, from Kerala, has taken 15 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.73.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Kerala with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harsh Gawli, who has scored 432 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.85, and Shivam Shukla, who holds 25 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 17.48. On the other hand, Kerala will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Madhya Pradesh has been strong, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Rohan Kunnummal, who has scored 1262 runs in 40 innings at an average of 36.05, and KM Asif, who holds 55 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 20.12.

Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning: 51%

Kerala Chances of Winning: 49%

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Madhya Pradesh will be heading to this tournament among the key contenders. The team finished 2nd in Group B standings last season, with 4 wins and 3 losses in 7 games they played, as they even finished 3rd in Super League Group B standings with a win and 2 losses in 3 games. Their opening game against Kerala seems to be an opportunity for them to get a winning start. They have batsmen such as Aniket Verma, who has scored 435 runs in 30 innings at an average of 18.12, and Rajat Patidar, who has scored 3389 runs in 106 innings at an average of 35.30. Tripuresh Singh has been able to take 27 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 18.81.

On the other hand, Kerala was not able to do well in the previous season of the tournament. The team finished at the 4th spot in Group A standings with 3 wins and 4 losses in the 7 games they had played. Against Madhya Pradesh, their record has been strong, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 9320 runs in 347 innings at an average of 30.35, and Mohammad Azharuddeen, who has scored 878 runs in 47 innings at an average of 19.95. MD Nidheesh has been able to take 28 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 23.46.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction

The match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 43% Humidity 17° - 29° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 43% Humidity 17° - 29° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Madhya Pradesh and Kerala Player List

Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Avesh Khan, who has taken 171 wickets in 145 innings at an average of 26.58, and Saransh Jain, who has scored 37 runs in 8 innings at an average of 6.16.

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has also shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Salman Nizar, who has scored 502 runs in 28 innings at an average of 33.46, and Jalaj Saxena, who holds 86 wickets in 71 innings at an average of 17.67.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Top Batters

Harsh Gawli will be a key batsman for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 302 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 33.56.

Rohan Kunnummal will be a key batsman for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 362 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 40.22.

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Shivam Shukla will be a key bowler for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 7.26.

KM Asif will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.73.