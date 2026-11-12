New Zealand vs India ODI Series Match Prediction NZ 45 % Chance of Winning IND 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series between New Zealand and India is about to get even more exciting, as both teams have started to prepare for the 4th ODI. This match will be played on 13 November at 7:30 AM IST at Bay Oval. India stands at a lead of 2-0 in this series, as the previous match got abandoned due to the rain. Now the visitors will aim to win this match and take the series win. On the other hand, New Zealand will aim to win this game and ensure that it all goes down to the fifth ODI.

Who will win? New Zealand India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India and New Zealand have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Virat Kohli has scored 38 runs off 28 balls against Jacob Duffy, while Duffy has dismissed him three times.

Will Young has scored 4 runs off 10 balls against Axar Patel, while Axar is yet to take his wicket.

New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown a better record over them in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45.50, and Gurnoor Brar, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.57. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tim Seifert, who has scored 38 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Jacob Duffy, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 45%

India Chances of Winning: 55%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand has not been able to do well in the first three ODIs of the series so far. Since winning the series remains out of equation now, the team will aim to win the next game and ensure that it all goes down to the fifth ODI. However, the lack of experience and their record against India will be posing a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Mitchell Santner, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50, and Will Young, who has scored 15 runs in 2 innings at an average of 7.50. Kyle Jamieson has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 17.25.

On the other hand, India has shown its dominance in this series against New Zealand. With the third match being washed out, the team will be looking forward to the next game as a chance to secure another win and take the series. Noting their record against New Zealand combined with the experience, they will be eager to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50, and Rohit Sharma, who has scored 23 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.50. Anshul Kamboj has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.75.

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand and India will be played at Bay Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 32 ODIs, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 17 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 235, but it falls to 215 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The fourth ODI between New Zealand and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 71% Humidity 13° - 19° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 71% Humidity 13° - 19° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 265 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.12, and Matt Henry, who holds 172 wickets in 93 innings at an average of 24.98.

India Team Form

India has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1107 runs in 28 innings at an average of 42.57.

New Zealand vs India ODI Bay Oval New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.29 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs India Top Batters

Will Young will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 212 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 23.56.

Rohit Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 502 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.78.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 5.74.

Gurnoor Brar will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 6.64.