New Zealand vs India ODI Series Match Prediction
NZ
45%
Chance of Winning
IND
55%
Parimatch
ODI
Bay Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- India and New Zealand have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Virat Kohli has scored 38 runs off 28 balls against Jacob Duffy, while Duffy has dismissed him three times.
- Will Young has scored 4 runs off 10 balls against Axar Patel, while Axar is yet to take his wicket.
New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning
India will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown a better record over them in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45.50, and Gurnoor Brar, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.57. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tim Seifert, who has scored 38 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Jacob Duffy, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.
- New Zealand Chances of Winning: 45%
- India Chances of Winning: 55%
New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
New Zealand has not been able to do well in the first three ODIs of the series so far. Since winning the series remains out of equation now, the team will aim to win the next game and ensure that it all goes down to the fifth ODI. However, the lack of experience and their record against India will be posing a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Mitchell Santner, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50, and Will Young, who has scored 15 runs in 2 innings at an average of 7.50. Kyle Jamieson has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 17.25.
On the other hand, India has shown its dominance in this series against New Zealand. With the third match being washed out, the team will be looking forward to the next game as a chance to secure another win and take the series. Noting their record against New Zealand combined with the experience, they will be eager to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50, and Rohit Sharma, who has scored 23 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.50. Anshul Kamboj has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.75.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction
The match between New Zealand and India will be played at Bay Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 32 ODIs, out of which 15 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 17 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 235, but it falls to 215 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The fourth ODI between New Zealand and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
New Zealand and India Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Seifert Tim
wicket keeper
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Young Will
batsman
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Kohli Virat
batsman
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Iyer Shreyas
batsman
Bracewell Michael
all rounder
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Santner Mitchell
all rounder
Patel Axar
all rounder
Clarke Kristian
batsman
Dhir Naman
bowler
Fisher Matthew
bowler
Nabi Aquib
bowler
Jamieson Kyle
bowler
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Brar Gurnoor
bowler
Henry Matt
bowler
Singh Arshdeep
bowler
Team Form
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 265 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.12, and Matt Henry, who holds 172 wickets in 93 innings at an average of 24.98.
India Team Form
India has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1107 runs in 28 innings at an average of 42.57.
New Zealand vs India Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
IndiaIND
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|LDW
New ZealandNZ
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|WDL
New Zealand vs India
ODI
Bay Oval
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand vs India Top Batters
Will Young will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 212 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 23.56.
Rohit Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 502 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 55.78.
New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 5.74.
Gurnoor Brar will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 6.64.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments