Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
TRI
45%
Chance of Winning
AND
55%
Parimatch
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Tripura and Andhra Pradesh will be facing each other for the first time in this format.
- Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has scored 328 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 46.86.
- Satyanarayana Raju, from Andhra Pradesh, has taken 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.36.
Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning
Andhra Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ashwin Hebbar, who has scored 1803 runs in 67 innings at an average of 30.05, and Satyanarayana Raju, who holds 24 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 22.58. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 1296 runs in 71 innings at an average of 21.96, and Parvez Sultan, who holds 18 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 21.16.
- Tripura Chances of Winning: 45%
- Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%
Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Tripura was not able to give its best performances in the previous season. The team finished 7th in Group D standings with just 2 wins and 5 losses in 7 games, as they aim for a winning start this season. But, it will be quite challenging in the opening game against Andhra Pradesh, as they face them for the first time. They have batsmen such as Bikramkumar Das, who has scored 783 runs in 26 innings at an average of 32.62, and Mandeep Singh, who has scored 4043 runs in 186 innings at an average of 27.88. Manisankar Murasingh has been able to take 65 wickets in 80 innings at an average of 31.21.
On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh reached way close to the finals last season. In the group stages, the team finished at the 2nd spot in Group A standings with 5 wins and 2 losses, and later went on to finish 2nd in Super League Group B standings with 2 wins and a loss. Now the opening game against Tripura brings an opportunity for them to get a winning start. They have batsmen such as Ricky Bhui, who has scored 2026 runs in 78 innings at an average of 33.21, and Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 533 runs in 28 innings at an average of 23.17. Saurabh Kumar has been able to take 33 wickets in 42 games at an average of 29.03.
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Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
The match between Tripura and Andhra Pradesh will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Tripura and Andhra Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.
Tripura and Andhra Pradesh Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Amit
all rounder
Akhil Shambu
bowler
Das Bikramkumar
batsman
Bharat Srikar
wicket keeper
Debnath Bikramjit
batsman
Bhui Ricky
batsman
Dey Rajat
batsman
Hebbar Ashwin
batsman
Majumder Sanjay
bowler
Kumar Dheeraj
batsman
Murasingh Manisankar
all rounder
Mohan Lalith
bowler
Paul Chiranjit
bowler
Raj Prithvi
bowler
Paul Sankar
bowler
Rasheed Shaik
batsman
Saha Viki
batsman
Sarkar Abhijit
bowler
Reddy Maramreddy Hemanth
bowler
Sarkar Ajay
bowler
Saiteja Kavuri
all rounder
Sinha Arkaprabha
wicket keeper
Sandeep Y
batsman
Sultan Pravez
all rounder
Sasikanth KV
all rounder
Team Form
Tripura Team Form
Tripura has shown some mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sridam Paul, who has scored 384 runs in 18 innings at an average of 22.58, and Abhijit Sarkar, who has taken 16 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 33.31.
Andhra Pradesh Team Form
Andhra Pradesh has shown some good performances in its recent games. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as KV Sasikanth, who has taken 67 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 26.73, and Marthala Dhanush.
Tripura vs Andhra Head to Head
Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh
T20
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, null
Tripura
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Andhra
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Top Batters
Manisankar Murasingh will be a key batsman for Tripura in the next game. He has managed to score 328 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 46.86.
Ashwin Hebbar will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 251 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 25.10.
Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Top Bowlers
Parvez Sultan will be a key bowler for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 4.
Satyanarayana Raju will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.36.
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