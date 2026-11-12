Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction TRI 45 % Chance of Winning AND 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming Group C match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be intense, as it features Tripura going against Andhra Pradesh. This match will be played on 14 November at 11:00 AM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Tripura will be eager to start off the campaign with a win, as the team finished in the group stages last season. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh will be looking at this game as a chance to secure a win, as they finished in the Super League stages last season.

Who will win? Tripura Andhra Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tripura and Andhra Pradesh will be facing each other for the first time in this format.

Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has scored 328 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 46.86.

Satyanarayana Raju, from Andhra Pradesh, has taken 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.36.

Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning

Andhra Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ashwin Hebbar, who has scored 1803 runs in 67 innings at an average of 30.05, and Satyanarayana Raju, who holds 24 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 22.58. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 1296 runs in 71 innings at an average of 21.96, and Parvez Sultan, who holds 18 wickets in 16 innings at an average of 21.16.

Tripura Chances of Winning: 45%

Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Tripura was not able to give its best performances in the previous season. The team finished 7th in Group D standings with just 2 wins and 5 losses in 7 games, as they aim for a winning start this season. But, it will be quite challenging in the opening game against Andhra Pradesh, as they face them for the first time. They have batsmen such as Bikramkumar Das, who has scored 783 runs in 26 innings at an average of 32.62, and Mandeep Singh, who has scored 4043 runs in 186 innings at an average of 27.88. Manisankar Murasingh has been able to take 65 wickets in 80 innings at an average of 31.21.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh reached way close to the finals last season. In the group stages, the team finished at the 2nd spot in Group A standings with 5 wins and 2 losses, and later went on to finish 2nd in Super League Group B standings with 2 wins and a loss. Now the opening game against Tripura brings an opportunity for them to get a winning start. They have batsmen such as Ricky Bhui, who has scored 2026 runs in 78 innings at an average of 33.21, and Shaik Rasheed, who has scored 533 runs in 28 innings at an average of 23.17. Saurabh Kumar has been able to take 33 wickets in 42 games at an average of 29.03.

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Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Tripura and Andhra Pradesh will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Tripura and Andhra Pradesh could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.

Mostly Sunny 50% Humidity 17° - 28° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 50% Humidity 17° - 28° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Tripura and Andhra Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has shown some mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Sridam Paul, who has scored 384 runs in 18 innings at an average of 22.58, and Abhijit Sarkar, who has taken 16 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 33.31.

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh has shown some good performances in its recent games. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as KV Sasikanth, who has taken 67 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 26.73, and Marthala Dhanush.

Tripura vs Andhra Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Top Batters

Manisankar Murasingh will be a key batsman for Tripura in the next game. He has managed to score 328 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 46.86.

Ashwin Hebbar will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 251 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 25.10.

Tripura vs Andhra Pradesh Top Bowlers

Parvez Sultan will be a key bowler for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 4.

Satyanarayana Raju will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 16 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.36.