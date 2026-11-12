Mizoram vs Jharkhand Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction MIZ 40 % Chance of Winning JHA 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be having an intense encounter, as it will be Mizoram going against Jharkhand. This match will be played on 14 November at 11:00 AM IST at Wankhede Stadium. Mizoram will be eager to start off this tournament with a win, as the team finished the Plate Group on a strong note. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be keen to start off the campaign with a win, as they are heading to this game being the defending champions.

Who will win? Mizoram Jharkhand Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mizoram and Jharkhand will be facing each other for the first time in this format.

Jehu Anderson, from Mizoram, has scored 248 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 27.56.

Sushant Mishra, from Jharkhand, has taken 19 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.21.

Mizoram vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Jharkhand will enter the upcoming match against Mizoram with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Singh, who has scored 2814 runs in 94 innings at an average of 36.54, and Sushant Mishra, who has taken 31 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 19.19. On the other hand, Mizoram will be keen to secure a win in this name. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jehu Anderson, who has scored 399 runs in 20 innings at an average of 21, and B Lalnunfela, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 11.72.

Mizoram Chances of Winning: 40%

Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 60%

Mizoram vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mizoram has been able to get themselves promoted to the Elite edition from the Plate Group. The team finished at the 2nd spot in the Plate Group last season, as they managed to secure 4 wins and 1 loss in the 5 games they had played. Their opening match against the defending champions Jharkhand will be a challenge, as their form has not been as strong as them. They have batsmen such as Joseph Lalthankhuma, who has scored 428 runs in 27 innings at an average of 18.60, and Lalhruaizela, who has scored 242 runs in 28 innings at an average of 11.52. Khiangte Vanrotlinga has been able to take 11 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 40.18.

On the other hand, Jharkhand is entering this tournament as the defending champions. The team finished at the top of the group stages with wins in all of its seven games, and even topped the table in the Super League Group B stages. With its strong form, the opening match against Mizoram gives an opportunity to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Anukul Roy, who has scored 1012 runs in 62 innings at an average of 24.68, and Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 609 runs in 31 innings at an average of 22.55. Amit Kumar has been able to take 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.66.

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Mizoram vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mizoram and Jharkhand will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, which serves as a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mizoram and Jharkhand won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 23° - 33° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Mizoram and Jharkhand Player List

Team Form

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Khiangte Vanrotlinga, who has scored 108 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.60, and Kuldip Yadav, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 42.

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has also shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Anukul Roy, who holds 65 wickets in 80 innings at an average of 27.63, and Robin Minz, who has scored 245 runs in 17 innings at an average of 18.84.

Mizoram vs Jharkhand Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Mizoram vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Jehu Anderson will be a key batsman for Mizoram in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 248 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 27.56.

Virat Singh will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 380 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 47.50.

Mizoram vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

B Lalnunfela will be a key bowler for Mizoram in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.47.

Sushant Mishra will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.21.