Somerset vs Warwickshire T20 Blast Match Prediction SOM 57 % Chance of Winning WAR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central and West Group of the T20 Blast is about to have one of the most intense games, as Somerset prepares to go against Warwickshire. This match will be played on 7 June at 8:00 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be eager to end its losing streak and secure a win in the next game.

Who will win? Somerset Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Warwickshire.

James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 510 runs in 17 innings at an average of 39.23.

Usman Tariq, from Warwickshire, has taken 94 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 18.01.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Somerset will enter the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Warwickshire in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Jake Ball, who holds 187 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 22.47, and James Rew, who has scored 510 runs in 17 innings at an average of 39.23. On the other hand, Warwickshire will also be eager to turn the tables and secure a win. The team will be taking advantage of Somerset’s recent loss to cause an upset. They have players such as Beau Webster, who has scored 2116 runs in 90 innings at an average of 28.59, and Usman Tariq, who holds 94 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 18.01.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 57%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 43%

Somerset vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset, the defending champions, have received a strong start to the tournament. Even though the team suffered with a challenging loss, they have bounced back well as they head to the game against Warwickshire. Taking the home-ground advantage, Somerset also holds a strong record over them in recent games. They have batsmen such as Tom Banton, who has scored 5486 runs in 215 innings at an average of 27.70, and Will Smeed, who has scored 3541 runs in 137 innings at an average of 27.03. Craig Overton has taken 146 wickets in 140 innings at an average of 26.10.

On the other hand, Warwickshire had a start to forget in this season. The team started the season with a series of losses, which has made things challenging for them. Even the next game against Somerset comes as a big challenge for the team, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Rob Yates, who has scored 1004 runs in 43 innings at an average of 23.90, and Sam Hain, who has scored 5149 runs in 176 innings at an average of 38.14. Tazeem Chaudry Ali has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Warwickshire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, which means Somerset takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 13 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 11 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls down to 119 in the second innings. So, the team winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Warwickshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 79% Humidity 13° - 19° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 79% Humidity 13° - 19° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Somerset and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team was recently on a winning streak, as it aims to regain its previous form in the upcoming match against Warwickshire. They have players such as Lewis Gregory, who holds 222 wickets in 233 innings at an average of 26.07, and Tom Abell, who has scored 3911 runs in 169 innings at an average of 28.97.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has not been able to do well in this format. The team has lost the majority of its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game against Somerset. They have players such as Chris Woakes, who holds 185 wickets in 172 innings at an average of 25.56, and Ed Barnard, who has scored 1315 runs in 100 innings at an average of 17.53.

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Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Batters

James Rew will be a key batsman for Somerset in the next game. He has been able to score 510 runs in 17 innings in his T20 career at an average of 39.23.

Beau Webster will be a key batsman for Warwickshire in the next game. He has managed to score 2116 runs in 90 innings in his T20 career at an average of 28.59.

Somerset vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Jake Ball has been outstanding with the ball for Somerset in this tournament. He holds 187 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 22.47 and an economy of 8.91.

Usman Tariq will be a key bowler for Warwickshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 94 wickets in 62 innings in T20s at an average of 18.01.