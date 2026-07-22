Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire T20 Blast Match Prediction GLO 55 % Chance of Winning WAR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The last game of the opening round of the T20 Blast will be another thriller, as Gloucestershire will be going against Warwickshire. This match will take place on 22 May at 11:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire didn't perform well in the previous edition, finishing in the group stages, as they remain eager to start the new season well. On the other hand, Warwickshire finished in the quarter-final stages of the last season, as they aim to be a strong contender this time too.

Who will win? Gloucestershire Warwickshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gloucestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Warwickshire.

D’Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, scored 551 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42.38.

Danny Briggs, from Warwickshire, took 20 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the upcoming match against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Warwickshire in recent games, which could help them to start off with a win. They have players such as D’Arcy Short, who has scored 551 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42.38, and Josh Shaw, who holds 16 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 17.93. On the other hand, Warwickshire will also be eager to start the new season with a win. It should be noted that the team has shown better form last season, which gives them a slight edge. They have players such as Sam Hain, who scored 460 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.81, and Danny Briggs, who took 20 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 21.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 55%

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 45%

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire did not do well in the previous edition of the tournament. Holding just 5 wins and 9 losses in 14 games, they finished in the group stages only. But with their opening game being against Warwickshire, they will take the home-ground advantage to come out victorious. Moreover, they have a strong record against Warwickshire in recent games. They have batters such as Jack Taylor, who scored 303 runs in 14 innings at an average of 25.25, and Ben Charlesworth, who scored 256 runs in 13 innings at an average of 23.27. Marchant de Lange took 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.12.

On the other hand, Warwickshire will enter the new tournament as one of the key contenders. They made it to the quarter-final stages of the previous season, but their inaugural game against Gloucestershire could be challenging. Still, Warwickshire would rely on its better form, which could give it an edge over them. They have batters such as Dan Mousley, who scored 354 runs in 13 innings at an average of 32.18, and Alex Davies, who scored 464 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.93. Jake Lintott took 10 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 28.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Warwickshire will be played at the County Ground in Bristol, which means Gloucestershire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 14 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 7 have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the team that would win the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Warwickshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 65% Humidity 14° - 26° C 16 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 65% Humidity 14° - 26° C 16 kmph

Gloucestershire and Warwickshire Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire was not able to end the previous season on a strong note. The team went on to win just one game and lost the other four in its last five games, as they now aim to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Ajeet Singh Dale, who took 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 23.66, and Miles Hammond, who scored 312 runs in 14 innings at an average of 22.28.

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire showcased a strong form towards the end of the previous season. The team went on to grab three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain momentum. They have players such as Dan Mousley, who took 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 26.50, and Ed Barnard, who scored 335 runs in 15 innings at an average of 27.91.

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire T20 County Ground, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Top Batters

D’Arcy Short was the highest run scorer for Gloucestershire in the previous edition. He went on to score 551 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42.38.

Alex Davies was the highest run scorer for Warwickshire in the last season. He had managed to score 464 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.93.

Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire Top Bowlers

Josh Shaw was the leading wicket-taker for Gloucestershire in the previous season. He went on to take 16 wickets for the team in just 9 innings at an average of 17.93.

Danny Briggs finished as the highest wicket-taker for Warwickshire in the last season. He took 20 wickets for the team in 15 innings at an average of 21.