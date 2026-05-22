Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match Prediction MI 46 % Chance of Winning RR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The most important match in the IPL 2026 will be taking place on Sunday, as Mumbai Indians go against Rajasthan Royals. This match will take place on 24 May at 3:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets. Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. Can MI stop RR from reaching the playoffs?

Who will win? Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rajasthan Royals have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Mumbai Indians.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 29 runs off 22 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him once.

Rohit Sharma has scored 11 runs off 12 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him twice.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals will enter their last league game against Mumbai Indians as the favourites to win. The team has been strong against MI in the recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 579 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.53, and Jofra Archer, who holds 18 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 24.38. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will be trying its best to ensure that Rajasthan doesn't go to the next stage of the tournament. For this, MI will be eager to take the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Ryan Rickelton, who has scored 436 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.60, and Corbin Bosch, who holds 11 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 14.27.

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 46%

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 54%

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Indians have yet again finished the campaign in the group stages. With just 4 wins in 13 games, Mumbai has lost 9 games in this season, making them among the first teams to get eliminated. Although this tournament didn't go in their favour, the team will still aim to end it on a positive note by defeating Rajasthan Royals. Against Rajasthan, Mumbai will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Rohit Sharma, who has scored 283 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.42, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 356 runs in 13 innings at an average of 32.36. Allah Ghazanfar has grabbed 14 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 24.57.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals stand just one win away from reaching the playoffs. The team has secured 7 wins and 6 losses in 13 games, as they now aim to seal the playoff spot by defeating Mumbai Indians in their last league stage game. Their record against MI has been favourable lately, which could help the team to come out victorious. They have batters such as Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 420 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.18, and Donovan Ferreira, who has scored 249 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.57. Brijesh Sharma has grabbed 11 wickets for the team in 10 innings at an average of 31.72.

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Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be taking place at the Wankhede Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Mumbai. This venue has hosted 152 T20Is, out of which 82 were won by the chasing team and 69 were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 173, and it falls to just 161 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The clash between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 71% 30° - 33° C 18 kmph

Scattered Thunderstorms 71% 30° - 33° C 18 kmph

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians once again got their winning momentum affected in the previous match. Now the team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to end the campaign on a positive note. They have players such as Naman Dhir, who has scored 312 runs in 13 innings at an average of 28.36, and Deepak Chahar, who holds 6 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 37.

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals have finally been able to regain their winning momentum. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to secure another win and reach the playoffs. They have players such as Yash Raj Punja, who holds 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 27.83, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 370 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.63.

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Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Ryan Rickelton will be a key batsman for Mumbai Indians in the next game. He has managed to score 338 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 48.29.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is leading the run scoring charts for Rajasthan Royals. He has managed to score 457 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 45.70.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Allah Ghazanfar has been one of the best bowlers for Mumbai Indians in this season. He was able to take 12 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 9.12.

Jofra Archer has dominated with the ball for Rajasthan Royals in almost every game. He holds 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.61.