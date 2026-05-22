Leicestershire vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction
LEI
51%
Chance of Winning
WOR
49%
Parimatch
T20
Grace Road
Who will win?
Facts:
- Worcestershire has won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire.
- Logan van Beek, from Leicestershire, took 22 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 20.18.
- Ethan Brookes, from Worcestershire, scored 380 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.66.
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning
Leicestershire will enter the upcoming match against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in their first game this season, which could help them to start with a win. They have players such as Sol Budinger, who scored 358 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.53, and Logan van Beek, who took 22 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 20.18. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be eager to start off the new season with a win. Noting their record against Leicestershire in the recent games, the team has a chance to turn the tables. They have players such as Ethan Brookes, who scored 380 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.66, and Ben Dwarshuis, who took 18 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 23.27.
- Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 51%
- Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 49%
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Leicestershire was not able to do well in the previous edition of the tournament. With its mixed performances, the team secured 6 wins and 7 losses in 14 games, as they finished in the group stages. Now with the first match of the new season being against Worcestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Rehan Ahmed, who scored 300 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.85, and Ben Cox, who scored 263 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.57. Josh Hull took 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 25.83.
On the other hand, Worcestershire was able to regain its momentum before the previous season ended. Still, the team finished with 7 wins and 7 losses in 14 games, showcasing its mixed performances. Their record against Leicestershire has been favourable, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Adam Hose, who scored 358 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.54, and Gareth Roderick, who scored 307 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.70. Tom Taylor took 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 20.60.
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Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Leicestershire and Worcestershire will be played at the Grace Road, which provides the home-ground advantage to Leicestershire. This venue is yet to host any T20I game but it is expected to offer a balanced encounter with bat and ball. Bowlers will be able to benefit with the early seam conditions, and the batters will be able to do well as the game progresses. But batting gets challenging in the second innings at this venue, which makes it likely that the toss-winning team would bat first.
Weather Report
The clash between Leicestershire and Worcestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Leicestershire and Worcestershire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Eskinazi Stevie
batsman
Mohammed Isaac
no information yet
Budinger SG
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Patel Rishi
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Turner Ashton
batsman
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Cox Ben
wicket keeper
Raza Sikandar
all rounder
Green Ben
all rounder
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Trevaskis Liam
bowler
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Mike Ben
all rounder
Mir Usama
bowler
Davey Josh
all rounder
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Hull Josh
bowler
Finch Adam
bowler
Team Form
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire didn't have a good form while they ended the last season. Due to this reason, the team only managed to secure one win and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain form. They have players such as Louis Kimber, who took 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.71, and Rishi Patel, who scored 207 runs in 13 innings at an average of 15.92.
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire was able to end the previous season on a positive note. Having secured four wins in its last five games, the team will remain eager to continue this form even in the new season. They have players such as Fateh Singh, who took 11 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 28.72, and Kashif Ali, who scored 293 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.63.
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire
T20
Grace Road, null
Leicestershire
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Worcestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Batters
Sol Budinger finished as the highest run scorer for Leicestershire last season. He went on to score 358 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.53, with 3 half-centuries.
Ethan Brookes was a key batsman for Worcestershire in the previous season. He scored 380 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 31.66.
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Logan van Beek was able to finish as the highest wicket-taker for Leicestershire last season. He took 22 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 20.18.
Ben Dwarshuis finished as the highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire in the previous edition. He took 18 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 23.27.
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