Leicestershire vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction LEI 51 % Chance of Winning WOR 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast will be offering a much awaited clash to the fans on the opening day, as Leicestershire will be going against Worcestershire. This match will take place on 22 May at 11:00 PM IST at the Grace Road. Leicestershire finished in the group stages last season, as they aim to get a strong start this time. Worcestershire also showed a similar performance in the previous season, as they will look forward to starting the new season with a win. With both teams locked in, it remains to be seen which one of them comes out on top.

Who will win? Leicestershire Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire has won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Leicestershire.

Logan van Beek, from Leicestershire, took 22 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 20.18.

Ethan Brookes, from Worcestershire, scored 380 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.66.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire will enter the upcoming match against Worcestershire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in their first game this season, which could help them to start with a win. They have players such as Sol Budinger, who scored 358 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.53, and Logan van Beek, who took 22 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 20.18. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be eager to start off the new season with a win. Noting their record against Leicestershire in the recent games, the team has a chance to turn the tables. They have players such as Ethan Brookes, who scored 380 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.66, and Ben Dwarshuis, who took 18 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 23.27.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 51%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 49%

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire was not able to do well in the previous edition of the tournament. With its mixed performances, the team secured 6 wins and 7 losses in 14 games, as they finished in the group stages. Now with the first match of the new season being against Worcestershire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Rehan Ahmed, who scored 300 runs in 9 innings at an average of 42.85, and Ben Cox, who scored 263 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.57. Josh Hull took 6 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 25.83.

On the other hand, Worcestershire was able to regain its momentum before the previous season ended. Still, the team finished with 7 wins and 7 losses in 14 games, showcasing its mixed performances. Their record against Leicestershire has been favourable, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as Adam Hose, who scored 358 runs in 12 innings at an average of 32.54, and Gareth Roderick, who scored 307 runs in 12 innings at an average of 30.70. Tom Taylor took 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 20.60.

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Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Worcestershire will be played at the Grace Road, which provides the home-ground advantage to Leicestershire. This venue is yet to host any T20I game but it is expected to offer a balanced encounter with bat and ball. Bowlers will be able to benefit with the early seam conditions, and the batters will be able to do well as the game progresses. But batting gets challenging in the second innings at this venue, which makes it likely that the toss-winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Leicestershire and Worcestershire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 59% 15° - 27° C 19 kmph

Mostly Cloudy 59% 15° - 27° C 19 kmph

Leicestershire and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire didn't have a good form while they ended the last season. Due to this reason, the team only managed to secure one win and three losses in its last five games, as they aim to regain form. They have players such as Louis Kimber, who took 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 23.71, and Rishi Patel, who scored 207 runs in 13 innings at an average of 15.92.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire was able to end the previous season on a positive note. Having secured four wins in its last five games, the team will remain eager to continue this form even in the new season. They have players such as Fateh Singh, who took 11 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 28.72, and Kashif Ali, who scored 293 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.63.

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Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Sol Budinger finished as the highest run scorer for Leicestershire last season. He went on to score 358 runs in 13 innings at an average of 27.53, with 3 half-centuries.

Ethan Brookes was a key batsman for Worcestershire in the previous season. He scored 380 runs for the team in 14 innings at an average of 31.66.

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek was able to finish as the highest wicket-taker for Leicestershire last season. He took 22 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 20.18.

Ben Dwarshuis finished as the highest wicket-taker for Worcestershire in the previous edition. He took 18 wickets for the team in 13 innings at an average of 23.27.