152

Surrey vs Lancashire T20 Blast Match Prediction

SUR

56%

Chance of Winning

LAN

44%

Parimatch

1.63
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Kennington Oval

The T20 Blast is set to offer yet another intense game to the fans on the opening day, as Surrey will be going against Lancashire. This match will be played on 22 May at 11:00 PM IST at the Kennington Oval. Surrey was able to make it to the quarter-final stages of the last season, as they aim to start the new campaign well. On the other hand, Lancashire even made it to the semi-final stages last season, as they also aim to start the new season with a win.

Who will win?

0 votes

Facts:

  • Surrey has won two out of their three head-to-head matches against Lancashire.
  • Jason Roy, from Surrey, went on to score 382 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.46.
  • Luke Wood, from Lancashire, took 22 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.59.

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Surrey vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Surrey will enter their first match of the season against Lancashire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Lancashire in the head-to-head matches and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 382 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.46, and Sam Curran, who took 21 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 18.47. On the other hand, Lancashire will be eager to start off the new season with a win. For this, they would be relying on their winning momentum from the previous season. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who scored 459 runs in 16 innings at an average of 28.68, and Luke Wood, who took 22 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.59.

  • Surrey Chances of Winning: 56%
  • Lancashire Chances of Winning: 44%

Surrey vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Surrey had a strong run in the previous season of the T20 Blast. Unfortunately, the team was unable to make it past the Quarter-final stages, as they aim to get a positive start to the new season. With their opening game being against Lancashire, the team takes the home-ground advantage, and they have also been dominant over Lancashire in recent games. They have batters such as Dan Lawrence, who scored 209 runs in 6 innings at an average of 52.25, and Laurie Evans, who scored 216 runs in 11 innings at an average of 27. Reece Topley took 10 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 16.60.

On the other hand, Lancashire were able to show better performances in the previous season. Finishing in the semi-final stages, the team will remain eager to start off the new season with a win in the match against Surrey. But their record against Surrey has not been favourable. The team has batters such as Chris Green, who scored 180 runs in 11 innings at an average of 25.71, and Luke Wells, who scored 313 runs in 16 innings at an average of 20.86. James Anderson took 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 16.10.

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Surrey vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Surrey and Lancashire will be played at the Kennington Oval, which provides the home-ground advantage to Surrey. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 11 games were won by the team batting first, and 9 games were won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 152, and it falls to just 138 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Surrey and Lancashire may not be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is just a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny
54% Humidity
16° - 27° C Temperature
14 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
54% Humidity
16° - 27° C Temperature
14 kmph Wind Speed

Surrey and Lancashire Player List

Playing

SUR
SUR
LAN
LAN
First TeamSecond Team
Roy Jason

batsman

Thomas Adam Roger George

no information yet

Pope Ollie

batsman

McDermott Ben

wicket keeper

Curran Sam

all rounder

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Moores Joe

no information yet

Curran Tom

all rounder

Clark Jordan

all rounder

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Team Form

Surrey Team Form

Surrey was able to maintain its dominance before ending its campaign last season. The team is entering the new season holding four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games. They have players such as Chris Jordan, who took 18 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 17.55, and Sam Curran, who scored 365 runs in 15 innings at an average of 26.07.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire also maintained a positive momentum in the previous season. The team secured three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Chris Green, who took 21 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 18.61, and Matty Hurst, who scored 208 runs in 10 innings at an average of 23.11

Surrey vs Lancashire

T20

Kennington Oval, null

Icon

Surrey

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.63
Icon

Lancashire

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2.28

Surrey vs Lancashire Top Batters

Jason Roy was one of the top run-scorers for Surrey in the previous season. He went on to score 382 runs in 15 innings for the team at an average of 25.46.

Keaton Jennings finished as the top run-scorer for Lancashire in the previous edition. He was able to score 459 runs in 16 innings for the team at an average of 28.68.

Surrey vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Sam Curran finished as the highest wicket-taker for Surrey last season. He was able to take 21 wickets for the team in just 14 innings at an average of 18.47.

Luke Wood was dominant with the ball for Lancashire in the previous season. He went on to take 22 wickets for the team in 11 innings at an average of 16.59.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Surrey will win. Surrey has been strong against Lancashire in head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:Lancashire to Win - 2.28
Surrey to Win - 1.63
Best Bet
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