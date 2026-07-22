Yorkshire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast Match Prediction
YOR
45%
Chance of Winning
DER
55%
Parimatch
T20
Headingley
Who will win?
Facts:
- Derbyshire has defeated Yorkshire four times in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Ben Aitchison, from Derbyshire, holds 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 28.17.
- Dawid Malan, from Yorkshire, has scored 10801 runs in 386 innings at an average of 32.92.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning
Derbyshire will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has maintained a dominant record over Yorkshire in recent games, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Ben Aitchison, who holds 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 28.17, and Aneurin Donald, who has scored 1797 runs in 89 innings at an average of 21.39. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings. It should be noted that Yorkshire also takes the home-ground advantage over Derbyshire. They have stars such as Will O'Rourke, who holds 60 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 25.05, and Dawid Malan, who has scored 10801 runs in 386 innings at an average of 32.92.
- Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 45%
- Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 55%
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Yorkshire is looking for ways in which they could finally be able to get back on a winning track. But with the next game against Derbyshire, it will be challenging for the team to do so, noting their previous record against them. Still, Yorkshire will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as William Luxton, who has scored 385 runs in 19 innings at an average of 21.38, and Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 6401 runs in 247 innings at an average of 30.48. Matt Milnes has done well with the ball, as he holds 58 wickets in 56 innings at an average of 28.68.
On the other hand, Derbyshire will be looking at this game as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum. The team has been looking for ways to continue its winning momentum, and the next game brings the required opportunity, as its record over Yorkshire has been strong. They have batters such as Zak Chappell, who has scored 273 runs in 36 innings at an average of 15.16, and Wayne Madsen, who has scored 5516 runs in 211 innings at an average of 31.34. Samit Patel has contributed well with the ball, as he holds 364 wickets in 396 innings at an average of 26.54.
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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
The upcoming match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire will be played at Headingley, which means Yorkshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 2 T20Is, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands high at 188, and it falls to 148 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch records, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Yorkshire and Derbyshire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Lyth Adam
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Luxton William
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Wharton James Henry
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Ali Moeen
all rounder
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Hill George
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Tye Andrew
bowler
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Bess Dom
bowler
Chohan Jafer
all rounder
Javed Akif
bowler
Ali Hasan
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Team Form
Yorkshire Team Form
Yorkshire are still struggling to secure consistent wins in the T20 Blast. Over their last five games, the team has lost more games than they have won, which makes them eager to regain their form. They have players such as Will Sutherland, who holds 53 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 37.03, and James Wharton, who has scored 626 runs in 28 innings at an average of 23.18.
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire has shown signs of resurgence in its recent matches. Over their last five games, they have also lost the majority of them, but the team will look at the next game against Yorkshire as an opportunity to continue the same. They have players such as Pat Brown, who holds 130 wickets in 111 innings at an average of 25.20, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 3648 runs in 211 innings at an average of 23.07.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire
T20
Headingley, null
Yorkshire
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Derbyshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters
Dawid Malan will be bringing his experience with the bat for Yorkshire to win. He has scored a massive total of 10801 runs in 386 innings at an average of 32.92.
Aneurin Donald has been a star batsman for Derbyshire in this format. He has been able to score 1797 runs in 89 innings at an average of 21.39, with 14 half-centuries.
Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers
Will O’Rourke has been a key bowler for Yorkshire in the recent matches. He has been able to take 60 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 25.05 and an economy of 8.35.
Ben Aitchison has been a key bowler for Derbyshire over the last few games. In his T20 career, he has taken 17 wickets in just 13 innings at an average of 28.17.
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