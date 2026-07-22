Yorkshire vs Derbyshire T20 Blast Match Prediction YOR 45 % Chance of Winning DER 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Sunday gets more exciting for the cricket fans, as the 13th match of the T20 Blast will feature Yorkshire going against Derbyshire. This match will be played on 24 May at 8:00 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. Yorkshire will be taking the home-ground advantage and aim to regain its winning momentum in the next game. On the other hand, Derbyshire will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Yorkshire Derbyshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Derbyshire has defeated Yorkshire four times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Ben Aitchison, from Derbyshire, holds 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 28.17.

Dawid Malan, from Yorkshire, has scored 10801 runs in 386 innings at an average of 32.92.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has maintained a dominant record over Yorkshire in recent games, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Ben Aitchison, who holds 17 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 28.17, and Aneurin Donald, who has scored 1797 runs in 89 innings at an average of 21.39. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings. It should be noted that Yorkshire also takes the home-ground advantage over Derbyshire. They have stars such as Will O'Rourke, who holds 60 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 25.05, and Dawid Malan, who has scored 10801 runs in 386 innings at an average of 32.92.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 45%

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 55%

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire is looking for ways in which they could finally be able to get back on a winning track. But with the next game against Derbyshire, it will be challenging for the team to do so, noting their previous record against them. Still, Yorkshire will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batters such as William Luxton, who has scored 385 runs in 19 innings at an average of 21.38, and Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 6401 runs in 247 innings at an average of 30.48. Matt Milnes has done well with the ball, as he holds 58 wickets in 56 innings at an average of 28.68.

On the other hand, Derbyshire will be looking at this game as an opportunity to continue its winning momentum. The team has been looking for ways to continue its winning momentum, and the next game brings the required opportunity, as its record over Yorkshire has been strong. They have batters such as Zak Chappell, who has scored 273 runs in 36 innings at an average of 15.16, and Wayne Madsen, who has scored 5516 runs in 211 innings at an average of 31.34. Samit Patel has contributed well with the ball, as he holds 364 wickets in 396 innings at an average of 26.54.

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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire will be played at Headingley, which means Yorkshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 2 T20Is, and both of them have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands high at 188, and it falls to 148 in the second innings. Looking at the pitch records, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Derbyshire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 50% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 50% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Derbyshire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are still struggling to secure consistent wins in the T20 Blast. Over their last five games, the team has lost more games than they have won, which makes them eager to regain their form. They have players such as Will Sutherland, who holds 53 wickets in 73 innings at an average of 37.03, and James Wharton, who has scored 626 runs in 28 innings at an average of 23.18.

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has shown signs of resurgence in its recent matches. Over their last five games, they have also lost the majority of them, but the team will look at the next game against Yorkshire as an opportunity to continue the same. They have players such as Pat Brown, who holds 130 wickets in 111 innings at an average of 25.20, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 3648 runs in 211 innings at an average of 23.07.

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Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Dawid Malan will be bringing his experience with the bat for Yorkshire to win. He has scored a massive total of 10801 runs in 386 innings at an average of 32.92.

Aneurin Donald has been a star batsman for Derbyshire in this format. He has been able to score 1797 runs in 89 innings at an average of 21.39, with 14 half-centuries.

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Will O’Rourke has been a key bowler for Yorkshire in the recent matches. He has been able to take 60 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 25.05 and an economy of 8.35.

Ben Aitchison has been a key bowler for Derbyshire over the last few games. In his T20 career, he has taken 17 wickets in just 13 innings at an average of 28.17.