Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction
KKR
58%
Chance of Winning
DC
42%
Parimatch
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Kolkata Knight Riders have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Delhi Capitals.
- Finn Allen has scored 46 runs off 25 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him once.
- KL Rahul has scored 120 runs off 88 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him twice.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning
Kolkata Knight Riders will enter their last league game against Delhi Capitals with a higher chance of winning. The team holds a strong record against DC, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 422 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.20, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 18 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 24.61. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be eager to end the tournament on a positive note. Being on a winning momentum, the team will be trying its best to turn the tables. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 533 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.41, and Mitchell Starc, who holds 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 22.
- Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 58%
- Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 42%
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders gave one of the finest comebacks in the history of the tournament. Starting with consecutive losses, the team won various games as they held 6 wins and 6 losses in 13 games. Now, with their last league game against DC, they will take the home-ground advantage, and it should be noted that KKR holds a strong record over them. They have batters such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 295 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 149.74, and Finn Allen, who has scored 329 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.55. Sunil Narine has grabbed 14 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 21.50.
On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals shall not be underestimated for the game against Kolkata. Their performances have been similar to theirs, as Delhi also holds 6 wins and 7 losses in 13 games. Now, with their last game against KKR, Delhi would rely on its winning momentum, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as David Miller, who has scored 183 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.60, and Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 275 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.37. Lungi Ngidi has grabbed 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 31.30.
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction
The last league game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Eden Gardens, which means KKR takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a massive total of 124 T20Is, out of which 71 have been won by the chasing team, and the remaining were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 167, falling to 153 in the second innings. Therefore, the team winning the toss in the KKR vs DC game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rahane Ajinkya
batsman
Rahul KL
batsman
Dahiya Tejasvi
no information yet
Porel Abhishek
wicket keeper
Green Cameron
all rounder
Parakh Sahil
all rounder
Powell Rovman
all rounder
Stubbs Tristan
batsman
Pandey Manish
batsman
Miller David
batsman
Singh Rinku
batsman
Patel Axar
all rounder
Narine Sunil
all rounder
Sharma Ashutosh
batsman
Roy Anukul
all rounder
Tiwari Madhav
no information yet
Tyagi Kartik
bowler
Nabi Aquib
bowler
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Ngidi Lungi
bowler
Dubey Saurabh
bowler
Starc Mitchell
bowler
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Vijay Tripurana
bowler
Ranjan Sarthak
batsman
Rizvi Sameer
batsman
Arora Vaibhav
bowler
Nigam Vipraj
all rounder
Singh Ramandeep
batsman
Rana Nitish
batsman
Tripathi Rahul
batsman
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form
Kolkata Knight Riders have been on a strong momentum in the recent games. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 32.50, and Cameron Green, who has scored 320 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.55.
Delhi Capitals Team Form
Delhi Capitals have also been on a winning momentum as they prepare for the upcoming match. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim for another win. They have players such as Axar Patel, who holds 10 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.20, and Ashutosh Sharma, who has scored 153 runs in 7 matches at an average of 30.60.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
T20
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders
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Delhi Capitals
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters
Angkrish Raghuvanshi has done consistently well with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has managed to score 312 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 39.
KL Rahul has been a key batter for the Delhi Capitals in this tournament. He has managed to score 440 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.89.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers
Kartik Tyagi has been a key bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament. He has managed to take 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.03.
Mitchell Starc has climbed up the ladder to be the Delhi Capitals' leading wicket-taker in recent games. He has managed to take 9 wickets in his last 5 games at an economy of 10.42.
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