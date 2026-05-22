Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction KKR 58 % Chance of Winning DC 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The league stages of the Indian Premier League are about to wrap up with the last game taking place between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals. This match will take place on 24 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets. Which of these two teams will be able to end the league stages with yet another win?

Who will win? Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kolkata Knight Riders have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Delhi Capitals.

Finn Allen has scored 46 runs off 25 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him once.

KL Rahul has scored 120 runs off 88 balls against Sunil Narine, while Narine has dismissed him twice.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning

Kolkata Knight Riders will enter their last league game against Delhi Capitals with a higher chance of winning. The team holds a strong record against DC, and also takes the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has scored 422 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.20, and Kartik Tyagi, who holds 18 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 24.61. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be eager to end the tournament on a positive note. Being on a winning momentum, the team will be trying its best to turn the tables. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 533 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.41, and Mitchell Starc, who holds 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 22.

Kolkata Knight Riders Chances of Winning: 58%

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 42%

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders gave one of the finest comebacks in the history of the tournament. Starting with consecutive losses, the team won various games as they held 6 wins and 6 losses in 13 games. Now, with their last league game against DC, they will take the home-ground advantage, and it should be noted that KKR holds a strong record over them. They have batters such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 295 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 149.74, and Finn Allen, who has scored 329 runs in 10 innings at an average of 36.55. Sunil Narine has grabbed 14 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 21.50.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals shall not be underestimated for the game against Kolkata. Their performances have been similar to theirs, as Delhi also holds 6 wins and 7 losses in 13 games. Now, with their last game against KKR, Delhi would rely on its winning momentum, which might help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as David Miller, who has scored 183 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.60, and Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 275 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.37. Lungi Ngidi has grabbed 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 31.30.

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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The last league game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Eden Gardens, which means KKR takes the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a massive total of 124 T20Is, out of which 71 have been won by the chasing team, and the remaining were won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 167, falling to 153 in the second innings. Therefore, the team winning the toss in the KKR vs DC game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 66% 30° - 37° C 21 kmph

Sunny 66% 30° - 37° C 21 kmph

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals Player List

Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders Team Form

Kolkata Knight Riders have been on a strong momentum in the recent games. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 10 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 32.50, and Cameron Green, who has scored 320 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.55.

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have also been on a winning momentum as they prepare for the upcoming match. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim for another win. They have players such as Axar Patel, who holds 10 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 32.20, and Ashutosh Sharma, who has scored 153 runs in 7 matches at an average of 30.60.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now!

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has done consistently well with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders. He has managed to score 312 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 39.

KL Rahul has been a key batter for the Delhi Capitals in this tournament. He has managed to score 440 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.89.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Kartik Tyagi has been a key bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders in this tournament. He has managed to take 16 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.03.

Mitchell Starc has climbed up the ladder to be the Delhi Capitals' leading wicket-taker in recent games. He has managed to take 9 wickets in his last 5 games at an economy of 10.42.