Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction WAR 46 % Chance of Winning SOM 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR We are about to get one of the most anticipated encounters of the T20 Blast 2026, as Warwickshire will be going against Somerset. This match will be played on 24 May at 8:00 PM IST at Edgbaston. Warwickshire will be taking the home-ground advantage in this game and aim to defeat the defending champions to create their mark in the tournament. On the other hand, Somerset will be relying on its dominant form to secure another win this season.

Who will win? Warwickshire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Somerset has defeated Warwickshire three times in its last five head-to-head matches, losing just one.

Alex Davies, from Warwickshire, has scored 3506 runs in 158 innings at an average of 24.51.

Riley Meredith, from Somerset, holds 208 wickets in 153 innings at an average of 22.67.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Somerset is heading to the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has maintained a winning streak in this tournament, and also has a strong record over Warwickshire in recent games. They have stars such as Riley Meredith, who holds 208 wickets in 153 innings at an average of 22.67, and Will Smeed, who has scored 3470 runs in 135 innings at an average of 26.89. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be keen to turn the tables and defeat the defending champions. For this, they will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Danny Briggs, who holds 311 wickets in 262 innings at an average of 21.46, and Alex Davies, who has scored 3506 runs in 158 innings at an average of 24.51.

Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 46%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 54%

Warwickshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Warwickshire has shown some brilliant performances in the T20 Blast since the previous season. Now the team will have to maintain the same momentum, even when they go against a strong team like Somerset in the next game. Taking the home-ground advantage, Warwickshire will be eager to cause an upset in the next game. They have batters such as Sam Hain, who has scored 5053 runs in 172 innings at an average of 38.57, and Dan Mousley, who has scored 1666 runs in 85 innings at an average of 22.21. Moeen Ali brings his experience to the team, as he holds 279 wickets in 353 innings at an average of 25.13.

On the other hand, Somerset has maintained its position as the defending champions. The team remains eager to continue their form even in the upcoming match against Warwickshire. It should be noted that their record over them in recent games has been favourable, which makes it a great opportunity for them to rank up in the standings. Their batting line-up has players such as Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has scored 6709 runs in 264 innings at an average of 27.95, and Sean Dickson, who has scored 1637 runs in 72 innings at an average of 31.48. Ben Green has also done well with the ball, as he holds 105 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 21.36.

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Warwickshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The clash between Warwickshire and Somerset will be played at Edgbaston, which provides the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue has hosted 28 T20Is, out of which 17 were won by the team batting first, and 10 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The upcoming match between Warwickshire and Somerset may not be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is a 5% chance of rain.

Sunny 52% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 52% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Warwickshire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire has maintained an impressive form in the tournament lately. With the team holding more wins than losses in its recent games, it will aim to carry this form even in the next game against Somerset. They have key performers such as Jake Lintott, who has scored 115 wickets in 104 innings at an average of 23.06, and Ed Barnard, who has scored 1236 runs in 96 innings at an average of 17.40.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a winning streak, which has helped the team to dominate wherever it goes. As the team has maintained a winning streak, they will be eager to continue it even in the next game against Warwickshire. They have players such as Lewis Goldsworthy, who has scored 503 runs in 32 innings at an average of 21.86, and Tom Abell, who has scored 3861 runs in 166 innings at an average of 29.03.

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Warwickshire vs Somerset Top Batters

Alex Davies will be taking the role of the top batter for Warwickshire in the next game. He has managed to score 3506 runs in 158 innings at an average of 24.51.

Will Smeed has been a consistent run scorer for Somerset in this format. He has scored 3470 runs in 135 innings at an average of 26.89, with a century and 24 half-centuries.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Danny Briggs will be a key bowler for Warwickshire in its upcoming match against Somerset. He has taken 311 wickets in the T20 format in 262 innings at an average of 21.46.

Riley Meredith has turned out to be a star bowler for Somerset over the last few years. He has taken an impressive total of 208 wickets in 153 innings at an average of 22.67.