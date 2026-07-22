Warwickshire vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction
WAR
46%
Chance of Winning
SOM
54%
Parimatch
T20
Edgbaston
Who will win?
Facts:
- Somerset has defeated Warwickshire three times in its last five head-to-head matches, losing just one.
- Alex Davies, from Warwickshire, has scored 3506 runs in 158 innings at an average of 24.51.
- Riley Meredith, from Somerset, holds 208 wickets in 153 innings at an average of 22.67.
Warwickshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning
Somerset is heading to the next game against Warwickshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has maintained a winning streak in this tournament, and also has a strong record over Warwickshire in recent games. They have stars such as Riley Meredith, who holds 208 wickets in 153 innings at an average of 22.67, and Will Smeed, who has scored 3470 runs in 135 innings at an average of 26.89. On the other hand, Warwickshire will be keen to turn the tables and defeat the defending champions. For this, they will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Danny Briggs, who holds 311 wickets in 262 innings at an average of 21.46, and Alex Davies, who has scored 3506 runs in 158 innings at an average of 24.51.
- Warwickshire Chances of Winning: 46%
- Somerset Chances of Winning: 54%
Warwickshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Warwickshire has shown some brilliant performances in the T20 Blast since the previous season. Now the team will have to maintain the same momentum, even when they go against a strong team like Somerset in the next game. Taking the home-ground advantage, Warwickshire will be eager to cause an upset in the next game. They have batters such as Sam Hain, who has scored 5053 runs in 172 innings at an average of 38.57, and Dan Mousley, who has scored 1666 runs in 85 innings at an average of 22.21. Moeen Ali brings his experience to the team, as he holds 279 wickets in 353 innings at an average of 25.13.
On the other hand, Somerset has maintained its position as the defending champions. The team remains eager to continue their form even in the upcoming match against Warwickshire. It should be noted that their record over them in recent games has been favourable, which makes it a great opportunity for them to rank up in the standings. Their batting line-up has players such as Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who has scored 6709 runs in 264 innings at an average of 27.95, and Sean Dickson, who has scored 1637 runs in 72 innings at an average of 31.48. Ben Green has also done well with the ball, as he holds 105 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 21.36.
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Warwickshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction
The clash between Warwickshire and Somerset will be played at Edgbaston, which provides the home-ground advantage to Warwickshire. This venue has hosted 28 T20Is, out of which 17 were won by the team batting first, and 10 were won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 145, but it falls to 126 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The upcoming match between Warwickshire and Somerset may not be affected due to the weather conditions, but there is a 5% chance of rain.
Warwickshire and Somerset Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Davies Alex
wicket keeper
Banton Tom
batsman
Yates Robert
batsman
Smeed Will
batsman
Webster Beau
all rounder
Rew Thomas
no information yet
Hain Sam
batsman
Abell Tom
batsman
Barnard Ed
bowler
Rew James
wicket keeper
Lalit Jani Vaansh
no information yet
Lammonby Tom
batsman
Woakes Chris
all rounder
Sams Daniel
all rounder
Thompson Jordan
all rounder
Gregory Lewis
all rounder
Ali Tazeem Chaudry
bowler
Goldsworthy Lewis
all rounder
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Overton Craig
bowler
Tariq Usman
no information yet
Ball Jake
bowler
Team Form
Warwickshire Team Form
Warwickshire has maintained an impressive form in the tournament lately. With the team holding more wins than losses in its recent games, it will aim to carry this form even in the next game against Somerset. They have key performers such as Jake Lintott, who has scored 115 wickets in 104 innings at an average of 23.06, and Ed Barnard, who has scored 1236 runs in 96 innings at an average of 17.40.
Somerset Team Form
Somerset has been on a winning streak, which has helped the team to dominate wherever it goes. As the team has maintained a winning streak, they will be eager to continue it even in the next game against Warwickshire. They have players such as Lewis Goldsworthy, who has scored 503 runs in 32 innings at an average of 21.86, and Tom Abell, who has scored 3861 runs in 166 innings at an average of 29.03.
Warwickshire vs Somerset
T20
Edgbaston, null
Warwickshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Somerset
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Warwickshire vs Somerset Top Batters
Alex Davies will be taking the role of the top batter for Warwickshire in the next game. He has managed to score 3506 runs in 158 innings at an average of 24.51.
Will Smeed has been a consistent run scorer for Somerset in this format. He has scored 3470 runs in 135 innings at an average of 26.89, with a century and 24 half-centuries.
Warwickshire vs Somerset Top Bowlers
Danny Briggs will be a key bowler for Warwickshire in its upcoming match against Somerset. He has taken 311 wickets in the T20 format in 262 innings at an average of 21.46.
Riley Meredith has turned out to be a star bowler for Somerset over the last few years. He has taken an impressive total of 208 wickets in 153 innings at an average of 22.67.
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