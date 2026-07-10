Somerset vs Worcestershire T20 Blast Match Prediction SOM 46 % Chance of Winning WOR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is once again offering fans with an exciting game in the Central & West Group, as it will be Somerset going against Worcestershire. This match will be played on 12 July at 3:30 PM IST at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Somerset will be looking at this game as a chance to secure a win at their home-ground and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be looking at this game as a chance to enter the top two in the group rankings.

Who will win? Somerset Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire has defeated Somerset four times in its last five head-to-head matches.

James Rew, from Somerset, has scored 720 runs in 21 innings at an average of 45.

Usama Mir, from Worcestershire, has taken 218 wickets in 180 innings at an average of 22.31.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Somerset with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Somerset in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 7517 runs in 343 innings at an average of 25.92, and Usama Mir, who holds 218 wickets in 180 innings at an average of 22.31. On the other hand, Somerset will be keen to end the campaign with a win. For this, the team will be taking the home-ground advantage, which makes them eager to cause an upset. They have players such as James Rew, who has scored 720 runs in 21 innings at an average of 45, and Craig Overton, who holds 150 wickets in 146 innings at an average of 26.43.

Somerset Chances of Winning: 46%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Somerset vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Somerset has not been able to perform at its best in the current season. Having almost the same number of wins and losses in this season, they became among the first teams in the group to get eliminated. Taking the home-ground advantage in the next game against Worcestershire, they will aim to end the group stages with a win. They have batsmen such as Will Smeed, who has scored 3607 runs in 140 innings at an average of 26.91, and Daniel Sams, who has scored 2459 runs in 185 innings at an average of 17.31. Riley Meredith has taken 212 wickets in 156 innings at an average of 22.70.

On the other hand, Worcestershire has been one of the most dominant teams in the Group stages. With more wins than losses this season, they stand close to qualification in the quarter final stages of the tournament, as the match against Somerset brings an opportunity. Their record against Somerset has been strong lately. They have batsmen such as Gareth Roderick, who has scored 977 runs in 62 innings at an average of 19.93, and Adam Hose, who has scored 2869 runs in 188 innings at an average of 28.69. Matthew Waite has taken 48 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 23.70.

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Somerset vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Somerset and Worcestershire will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Somerset. This venue has hosted 24 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it falls down to 119 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Somerset and Worcestershire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 55% 16° - 29° C 23 kmph

Sunny 55% 16° - 29° C 23 kmph

Somerset and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has struggled to show consistent performances in the current phases. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Daniel Sams, who holds 273 wickets in 224 innings at an average of 25.30, and Thomas Rew, who has scored 141 runs in 11 innings at an average of 17.62.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Tom Taylor, who holds 91 wickets in 80 innings at an average of 24.43, and Brett D'Oliveira, who has scored 2756 runs in 141 innings at an average of 23.55.

Somerset vs Worcestershire T20 The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Worcestershire Top Batters

James Rew will be a key batsman for Somerset in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 720 runs in just 21 innings in his T20 career at an average of 45.

Sikandar Raza will be a key batsman for Worcestershire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 7517 runs in 343 innings at an average of 25.92.

Somerset vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Craig Overton will be a key bowler for Somerset in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 150 wickets in 146 innings in his T20 career at an average of 26.43.

Usama Mir will be a key bowler for Worcestershire in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 218 wickets in his T20 career in 180 innings at an average of 22.31.