Lancashire vs Durham T20 Blast Match Prediction LAN 59 % Chance of Winning DUR 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The final day of the Group stages in the T20 Blast is officially here, as Lancashire will be going against Durham in the next North Group game. This match will be played on 12 July at 3:30 PM IST at Old Trafford in Manchester. Lancashire is heading to this game with the aim to secure a win while taking the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Durham is heading to this game aiming to take revenge for their previous loss against Lancashire. Which one of these two teams gets to end its campaign on a strong note?

Who will win? Lancashire Durham Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham.

Liam Livingstone, from Lancashire, has scored 8066 runs in 324 innings at an average of 28.50.

Matthew Potts, from Durham, has taken 105 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 23.42.

Lancashire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the upcoming match against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Durham in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to grab the win. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 8066 runs in 324 innings at an average of 28.50, and Tom Hartley, who holds 93 wickets in 105 innings at an average of 25.98. On the other hand, Durham will be keen to end the campaign on a winning note. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Alex Lees, who has scored 2969 runs in 110 innings at an average of 30.29, and Matthew Potts, who holds 105 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 23.42.

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 59%

Durham Chances of Winning: 41%

Lancashire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lancashire has been one of the best teams in the North Group this season. But the race to the knockouts gets even more challenging for the team now. As they hold almost equal wins and losses in the group stages, they will now aim to secure another win against Durham and end the group stages on a strong note. This is the only way they could maximise their chances of qualification. They have batsmen such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 5490 runs in 214 innings at an average of 29.51, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 2686 runs in 111 innings at an average of 29.84. Liam Livingstone has also taken 159 wickets in 196 innings at an average of 25.64.

On the other hand, Durham has not been able to do well in this tournament and will take home some lessons. Holding more losses than wins this season, they will also aim to end the campaign on a strong note. But it will be quite challenging, noting they face Lancashire at an away turf, and they have lost the last few games against them. They have batsmen such as Ben McKinney, who has scored 370 runs in 21 innings at an average of 17.61, and Graham Clark, who has scored 3854 runs in 158 innings at an average of 26.04. Callum Parkinson holds 180 wickets in 146 innings at an average of 21.75.

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Lancashire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lancashire and Durham will be played at Old Trafford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Lancashire. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 134 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Lancashire and Durham won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 56% Humidity 13° - 25° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 56% Humidity 13° - 25° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Lancashire and Durham Player List

Team Form

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has shown some strong performances in the current phases of the tournament. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to secure yet another win. They have players such as James Anderson, who holds 69 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 26.40, and Joseph Moores, who has scored 154 runs in 10 innings at an average of 19.25.

Durham Team Form

Durham has not been able to do well in the shortest format of the game. Over its last few games, the team has lost many and won just a few of them, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Kasey Aldridge, who holds 21 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 25.04, and Ollie Robinson, who has scored 1682 runs in 87 innings at an average of 23.36.

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Lancashire vs Durham Top Batters

Liam Livingstone will be a key batsman for Lancashire in the next game. In his T20 career, he has been able to score 8066 runs in 324 innings at an average of 28.50.

Alex Lees will be a key batsman for Durham in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has been able to score 2969 runs in 110 innings at an average of 30.29.

Lancashire vs Durham Top Bowlers

Liam Livingstone is also one of the key wicket-takers for Lancashire this season. He has been able to take 159 wickets in 196 innings in his T20 career at an average of 25.64.

Matthew Potts will be a key bowler for Durham in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 105 wickets in his T20 career in 85 innings at an average of 23.42.