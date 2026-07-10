Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Match Prediction YOR 56 % Chance of Winning NOT 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to get more exciting for the North Group, as it will feature the clash between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire once again. This match will be played on 12 July at 3:30 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. Yorkshire will be heading to this game, eager to end the group stages on a high note and at the top of the table. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be eager to take revenge of its previous loss in the upcoming match.

Who will win? Yorkshire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Nottinghamshire.

Mohammad Ali, from Nottinghamshire, has taken 107 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 18.

Jonny Bairstow, from Yorkshire, has scored 6750 runs in 257 innings at an average of 30.82.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Yorkshire will enter the upcoming match against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Nottinghamshire in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 6750 runs in 257 innings at an average of 30.82, and Hasan Ali, who holds 364 wickets in 245 innings at an average of 20.25. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning streak, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 3404 runs in 117 innings at an average of 31.51, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 107 wickets in 66 innings at an average of 18.

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Yorkshire has been one of the top teams in the T20 Blast, as they aim to finish at the top in the North Group. With its recent comeback, the team has managed to secure more wins than losses in this season, as it now aims to end the group stages with another win. In the next game against Nottinghamshire, the team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against Nottinghamshire. They have batsmen such as Adam Lyth, who has scored 5311 runs in 218 innings at an average of 25.17, and William Luxton, who has scored 579 runs in 29 innings at an average of 20.67. Andrew Tye has taken 360 wickets in 255 innings at an average of 21.35.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire has also been one of the top teams in this season. The team has been on one of the biggest winning runs this season, as they prepare for the challenging game against Yorkshire. But it will be quite challenging, noting their record against Yorkshire has not gone well in recent games. They have batsmen such as George Linde, who has scored 2978 runs in 200 innings at an average of 19.72, and Tom Moores, who has scored 3162 runs in 164 innings at an average of 25.09. Mohammad Amir has taken 430 wickets in 361 innings at an average of 22.67.

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Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire will be played at Headingley, which gives the home-ground advantage to Yorkshire. This venue has hosted a total of 7 T20Is, out of which 6 were won by the team batting first, and the remaining one match was won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands high at 173, but it falls down to 126 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 67% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 67% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. Having secured more wins than losses in its recent games, the team will be eager to continue its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Jafer Chohan, who holds 54 wickets in 52 innings at an average of 26.46, and Moeen Ali, who has scored 8172 runs in 394 innings at an average of 23.61.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has also been on a strong run in this tournament. Being on a winning streak in this format, the team will now stand eager to continue the same even in the next game. They have players such as Olly Stone, who holds 128 wickets in 126 innings at an average of 28.62, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 1540 runs in 71 innings at an average of 22.64.

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Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Jonny Bairstow will be a key batsman for Yorkshire in the next game. He has managed to score a massive total of 6750 runs in 257 innings at an average of 30.82.

George Munsey will be a key batsman for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He has managed to score 3404 runs in 117 innings at an average of 31.51.

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Hasan Ali will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 364 wickets in 245 innings at an average of 20.25.

Mohammad Ali has been a key wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire this season. In his T20 career, he holds 107 wickets in just 66 innings at an average of 18.