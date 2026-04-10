Zafar Gohar

Zafar Gohar

bowler

Full name:Zafar Gohar
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Desert Vipers

MI London

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches11789070
Innings111319068
Overs32.010.02869.3776.2229.4
Balls-----
Maidens00539320
Runs15954890337161766
Wickets0228112574
Avg02731.6829.7223.86
SR03061.2737.2618.62
Eco4.965.43.14.787.68
BB021154
4w001233
5w001810
10w00400

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches11789070
Innings211187238
Not outs00131314
Runs711522901105352
Balls Faced1261545921290302
Avg35.51521.818.7214.66
SR56.3410049.8685.65116.55
Fours1302538420
Fifties001050
Sixies01332513
Highest37151006237
Hundreds00100

Zafar Gohar Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

UpcomingEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

MID

MID

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Another Players

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Atkinson, Gus

Atkinson, Gus

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin

Walallawita, Thilan N

Walallawita, Thilan N

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Caires, Joshua Michael De

Chappell, Zak

Chappell, Zak